    Fantasy Football 2023: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Winning Strategy

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2023

      JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      Fantasy football draft season is upon us.

      Have you formulated your plan of attack yet?

      With the 2023 NFL season creeping closer toward its opening kick, time is of the essence. Considering the many steps of the pre-draft process—gathering information, using it to develop strategies, practicing those strategies in mock drafts—you'll need to get rolling pretty soon.

      We'll help you get going, as we're laying out a mock first round (standard scoring), then providing a pair of tips that could bring you a step closer to a league title.

    Round 1 Mock Draft

      SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 31: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 31, 2023, at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      12. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    Aim for Balance

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
      Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

      Given the wealth of information available nowadays, if you look, you can probably find recommendations for every possible top-of-the-draft combination.

      Some will push for RB-RB or WR-WR starts to your draft. Others will say you should split your first pick between the positions. Some might tell you to ignore those positions and put all of your chips in the Kansas City Chiefs' basket by starting off a draft with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

      The truth is, you can take this any direction you want, but make sure you cover all bases along the way.

      What exactly does that mean? Simply, you don't want to leave yourself deficient in any area. If you're going to wait on a tight end or quarterback, don't wait so long that the position becomes a burden on your team. If you're going to prioritize safety in the early rounds, then make sure you chase upside in the later ones.

    Read the (Draft) Room

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 14: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Minicamp on June 14, 2023 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      While mock drafts can be helpful in terms of identifying trends and getting a clearer read on player values, maybe the biggest benefit is simply being able to go through the drafting process.

      If you've played fantasy football at all, then you know your draft room will feature some surprises. Being able to quickly recognize and process those surprises will be critical to your success.

      Since you can't, by definition, prepare for specific surprises, we can't give you a step-by-step guide on what happens if, say, your league decides to take five quarterbacks in the first round. We can, however, just say you need to be ready for some curveballs and should have an idea of how you want to react.

      If a position group is being pushed up the board, would you rather draft it earlier than you planned (and avoid the risk of being shut out) or focus on the positions that are falling farther as a result? If your league decides that Jonathan Taylor's uncertainty is worrying enough to let him slip into the back half of the second round, do you view him as a bargain, or are you equally disinterested in taking on that uncertainty?

      The surprising situations might differ in your league, just know that they are coming and be ready to pivot accordingly.

