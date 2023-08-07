Fantasy Football 2023: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Winning Strategy

3 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While mock drafts can be helpful in terms of identifying trends and getting a clearer read on player values, maybe the biggest benefit is simply being able to go through the drafting process.



If you've played fantasy football at all, then you know your draft room will feature some surprises. Being able to quickly recognize and process those surprises will be critical to your success.



Since you can't, by definition, prepare for specific surprises, we can't give you a step-by-step guide on what happens if, say, your league decides to take five quarterbacks in the first round. We can, however, just say you need to be ready for some curveballs and should have an idea of how you want to react.



If a position group is being pushed up the board, would you rather draft it earlier than you planned (and avoid the risk of being shut out) or focus on the positions that are falling farther as a result? If your league decides that Jonathan Taylor's uncertainty is worrying enough to let him slip into the back half of the second round, do you view him as a bargain, or are you equally disinterested in taking on that uncertainty?



The surprising situations might differ in your league, just know that they are coming and be ready to pivot accordingly.

