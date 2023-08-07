Bargain Free Agents Dolphins Must Target

Bargain Free Agents Dolphins Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
The Miami Dolphins have typically been willing to sign free agents even after the start of training camp in recent years. That appears to be the case again this summer.
Last week, the Dolphins signed cornerback Eli Apple to bolster a secondary that will be without Jalen Ramsey for a considerable amount of time. Ramsey recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out until at least December.
Even after signing Apple, Miami may not be done making moves. It could still look for upgrades to its roster or areas in which it could add depth.
Here are some other bargain free agents who the Dolphins may want to consider signing.
Cameron Brate, TE
The weakest position group on Miami's offense may be tight end, where Durham Smythe is expected to be the starter heading into the 2023 season. The 27-year-old has played 79 games over his five-year NFL career (all with the Dolphins), but he's never put up big receiving numbers.
A good way for Miami to improve its offense would be to sign a tight end who has more playmaking prowess. That's why Cameron Brate could be a good target for the team.
Brate has had some ups and downs over his nine NFL seasons, all of which have been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the 32-year-old has proven he can get into the end zone at a high rate, as he scored 30 touchdowns from 2016-21.
The Dolphins would benefit from getting a better pass-catching tight end who could become a solid target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Brate seems like he would fit well into that role.
Taylor Lewan, OT
Miami's starting offensive tackles heading into the season are Terron Armstead (who is now 32) and Austin Jackson (a 23-year-old who has underperformed and been injured early in his career). So the team could use a bit more depth for the ends of its offensive line.
If the Dolphins want a low-risk, high-reward fallback starting option at tackle, they should sign Taylor Lewan. He played only two games last season due to a right knee injury, but he is a nine-year NFL veteran with 100 games of starting experience.
The 32-year-old Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowler who can be a force at offensive tackle when healthy. But even if he doesn't return to as high of a level of play, he could be a solid depth piece for a team like Miami.
It makes a good bit of sense for the Dolphins to target an OT like Lewan. Then, if Jackson proves he shouldn't be in a starting role, the team would have a potential way to pivot.
Bryce Callahan, CB
There's a chance the signing of Apple won't be enough to strengthen the Dolphins' secondary following the loss of Ramsey. It may be wise for them to bring in at least one more cornerback for added depth in case Apple doesn't prove to be the right stopgap option.
It would make a lot of sense for Miami to target Bryce Callahan, a 31-year-old with seven years of NFL experience who had 47 tackles and three interceptions in 15 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He also has ties to Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Callahan played for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18, when Fangio was the team's defensive coordinator. The two were also together on the Denver Broncos from 2020-21.
In Fangio's first year as Miami's DC, it would be helpful for him to have some veterans who know his system. Callahan would be a perfect fit in that regard.