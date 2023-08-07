Bargain Free Agents Dolphins Must Target

0 of 3

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami Dolphins have typically been willing to sign free agents even after the start of training camp in recent years. That appears to be the case again this summer.

Last week, the Dolphins signed cornerback Eli Apple to bolster a secondary that will be without Jalen Ramsey for a considerable amount of time. Ramsey recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out until at least December.

Even after signing Apple, Miami may not be done making moves. It could still look for upgrades to its roster or areas in which it could add depth.

Here are some other bargain free agents who the Dolphins may want to consider signing.