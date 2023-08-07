Bargain Free Agents Eagles Must Target

Bargain Free Agents Eagles Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
Despite having one of the best rosters in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles still had improvements that could be made heading into training camp ahead of the 2023 season. One of the areas of need was at linebacker. However, that's no longer an issue.
On Sunday, the Eagles signed both Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. In doing so, the team added a pair of veterans who should improve the linebacker corps this season.
Philadelphia, the reigning NFC champions, became an even stronger team in the process. But maybe it's not done making moves, as there are still other notable free agents remaining on the market.
Here are some other bargain free agents who the Eagles may want to consider signing.
John Johnson, S
Philadelphia may already be set at the back of its secondary. With a group featuring Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, K'Von Wallace and rookie Sydney Brown, there may not necessarily be a glaring need to add a safety.
However, there aren't a ton of proven players in that bunch. And the Eagles are in win-now mode, so they should be looking to assemble the strongest roster possible.
In that case, John Johnson may be a defensive back of interest to Philadelphia, which could still use another experienced player at the back of its secondary. The 27-year-old has made 80 starts over his six-year NFL career, which has featured four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and two with the Cleveland Browns.
Johnson, who had 101 tackles and an interception over 17 starts in Cleveland last year, could fit in well in Philadelphia's defense. It can never hurt to add a player of Johnson's caliber to a roster if the price is affordable enough.
Dalton Risner, OG
The Eagles came into training camp hopeful that Cam Jurgens could seize the opportunity to be the starting right guard. The 23-year-old, who was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, is getting the chance to prove he can take the next step in his development.
But what if Jurgens doesn't do that? Then Philadelphia's offensive line may take a hit, as it doesn't have a ton of interior depth at this point in training camp.
So it could make sense for the Eagles to sign a proven veteran guard as an insurance policy for youngsters Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. One of the best interior O-linemen still on the market is Dalton Risner, a 28-year-old with four years of NFL experience (all for the Denver Broncos).
Risner has started 62 games already in his career, and he could serve as a one-year stopgap for the Eagles, should the need arise. At the least, he'd be a valuable veteran backup ready to step in at any point.
Sammy Watkins, WR
The group of wide receivers behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on Philadelphia's depth chart isn't the most star-studded group. Early in training camp, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and others are battling for the No. 3 WR spot next to Brown and Smith.
It's no secret that the Eagles could use a more proven playmaker to bolster their receiving corps. But they may not want to spend the cost it may take to bring in a top option.
Sammy Watkins might be a good fit for Philadelphia, as his big-play potential may complement the skill sets of Brown and Smith in the offense. The 30-year-old Watkins could be in store for a bounce-back year after he had 325 yards and no touchdowns over 12 games in 2022 (nine with the Green Bay Packers and three with the Baltimore Ravens).
In order for quarterback Jalen Hurts to have the best year possible, he needs to have one more solid target to throw to. It's possible Watkins could fill that type of role.