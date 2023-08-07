Bargain Free Agents Eagles Must Target

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite having one of the best rosters in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles still had improvements that could be made heading into training camp ahead of the 2023 season. One of the areas of need was at linebacker. However, that's no longer an issue.

On Sunday, the Eagles signed both Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. In doing so, the team added a pair of veterans who should improve the linebacker corps this season.

Philadelphia, the reigning NFC champions, became an even stronger team in the process. But maybe it's not done making moves, as there are still other notable free agents remaining on the market.

Here are some other bargain free agents who the Eagles may want to consider signing.