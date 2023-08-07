Bargain Free Agents Bears Must Target

Bargain Free Agents Bears Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
Even though NFL training camps are underway, teams can still dip into free agency to bolster their rosters with some notable additions. The Chicago Bears proved that over the weekend.
On Thursday, the Bears signed edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. On Friday, they signed tight end Marcedes Lewis. Both players are veterans who could make a sizable impact for Chicago during the upcoming 2023 season.
Maybe the Bears aren't done, though. There are still areas of their roster that could get slight upgrades or increased depth, and there continue to be noteworthy players available on the free-agent market.
Here are some other bargain free agents who Chicago may want to consider signing.
Andrew Norwell, OG
A pair of Bears guards missed some practice time last week, as Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that both Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis were sidelined at points. However, general manager Ryan Poles said he wasn't concerned about depth on the interior of the team's offensive line (per Biggs).
Still, it can never hurt to increase depth. And while Jenkins and Davis should be fine, their situations could always change later in training camp.
Andrew Norwell could be an affordable free agent who could serve as a primary backup at both guard spots. The 31-year-old is a nine-year NFL veteran with 127 games of starting experience, including 16 last year in his lone season with the Washington Commanders.
While Norwell wouldn't be a starter in Chicago, he could serve as a mentor to the youngsters ahead of him on the depth chart. If anybody goes down, he would be a capable replacement.
Matt Ioannidis, DT
By signing Ngakoue, the Bears upgraded one end of their defensive line. But the interior still isn't quite as strong, so perhaps the team could be seeking a tackle to bolster the inside.
If that ends up being the case, then Matt Ioannidis makes sense as a potential target. The 29-year-old has 86 games of NFL experience over seven seasons, and he made 13 starts last year in his lone season with the Carolina Panthers.
Ioannidis didn't put up huge numbers in 2022 (37 tackles and one sack), but he was coming off a two-year stretch in Washington in which he didn't get a ton of playing time. When he played 16 games (and made 15 starts) in 2019, he had 64 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Even if Ioannidis doesn't reach that level in 2023, he could be an impactful addition to Chicago's defensive line. And like some previous additions (such as Ngakoue), he'd likely be valuable to have around the younger players in the Bears' locker room.
Bryce Callahan, CB
Bryce Callahan began his NFL career in Chicago, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent and then playing 45 games from 2015-18. He even made 29 starts over that span while recording 110 tackles and four interceptions.
As the 2023 season nears, Callahan remains a free agent after spending two years with the Denver Broncos (2020-21) and one with the Los Angeles Chargers (2022). Could it be time for the 31-year-old Rice product to return to his first professional organization?
The Bears have a solid secondary with some exciting young players likely to fill starting roles. But they could bolster the unit by adding a veteran, who could provide depth and potentially even share knowledge.
That's why Callahan could be a good addition for Chicago. He may even produce at a high level, considering he had 47 tackles and three interceptions in 15 games for the Chargers last season.