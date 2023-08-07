Bargain Free Agents Bears Must Target

0 of 3

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Even though NFL training camps are underway, teams can still dip into free agency to bolster their rosters with some notable additions. The Chicago Bears proved that over the weekend.

On Thursday, the Bears signed edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. On Friday, they signed tight end Marcedes Lewis. Both players are veterans who could make a sizable impact for Chicago during the upcoming 2023 season.

Maybe the Bears aren't done, though. There are still areas of their roster that could get slight upgrades or increased depth, and there continue to be noteworthy players available on the free-agent market.

Here are some other bargain free agents who Chicago may want to consider signing.