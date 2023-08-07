X

CFB

    Seahawks' Pete Carroll 'Pretty Disappointed in College Football' Amid Pac-12 Exodus

    Francisco RosaAugust 7, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: Coach Pete Carroll of the USC Trojans leads his team to the field prior to the start of the NCAA college football game against Arizona Wildcats at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 5, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    As one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all-time, Pete Carroll has an affinity for the tradition and pride that comes with so many college football programs around the country.

    That's why he is so sad watching from afar as the dawn of the superconference era has taken over college football, most notably the Pac-12—where he had a dominant run as the coach of USC in the early 2000s.

    "I don't have enough information to comment clearly," Carroll told reporters on Sunday, via ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "But I'm really disappointed. I would think that there's a lot of people, a lot of fans that are disappointed, too. I know that it's a financial turn that they do and they've got to make their decisions and all, but there's something about the tradition of it that gets lost and I don't know where they recapture that, I don't know how they recapture the traditions that have been there so long.

    "It's not just our conference out here, it's around the country too. I really don't understand. I'm pretty disappointed in college football right now. Just in general. Just disappointed it's gone the way it's gone. With all of the stuff that is happening, I hope they can get it right. And it comes out way better than maybe I can imagine it in my limited capacity here. I just kind of like the tradition of it, that I feel like we are missing. I don't know how you recapture that."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

