4 Best Opponents for Jake Paul After Win vs. Nate Diaz

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Jake Paul is back to his winning ways.

The social media agitator triumphed in his first six forays into professional boxing before the momentum was stopped by a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February.

The defeat came in Paul's first bout against even a middling level boxer, so he wisely returned to what had been a successful competitive recipe by plucking high-profile bad boy Nate Diaz off the UFC scrap heap for a 10-rounder atop a pay-per-view show in Dallas.

Paul earned a wide scorecard win in the main event on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center, going the full 30-minute distance for the first time while dropping Diaz once and hurting him several other times and running his record to 7-1.

The win reignited enthusiasm about the "Problem Child's" burgeoning career and set fans and media members to pondering his next move. The B/R combat team got itself in on the act as well and compiled a list of possible foes that'd fit the bill for a spotlight showdown.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.