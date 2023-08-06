Raiders' Josh McDaniels Has 'No Concerns' About Jimmy Garoppolo's Camp Interceptions

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels brushed aside any possible worries stemming from what has been a lackluster training camp from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo so far.

"We've also seen some very good throws," McDaniels told reporters. "It's a very competitive camp."

The coach said he has "no concerns" amid a turnover-prone camp from Garoppolo. He added that fans should "credit the other side when they make a play" rather than focus on the quarterback.

Forcing more turnovers is a focal point this offseason for Las Vegas after the defense ranked last in takeaways (13) in 2022. Garoppolo is also on a new team after having spent the offseason recovering from a foot injury rather than working with his teammates.

Add the two together and you have what could be the primary source for Garoppolo's struggles.

But this does align with something that was a problem during the 31-year-old's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

One premise behind signing Garoppolo was that he'd provide a solid baseline for the offense as long as he remained healthy. He averaged 238.6 passing yards per game and had a 99.2 QB rating in San Francisco.



The Raiders should in theory be able to lean on Jimmy G for a year or two before a better long-term alternative presents itself.

A handful of bad practices doesn't totally erase everything he did to this point, nor should it alter the Raiders' plans at quarterback. All the same, it's safe to say training camp hasn't unfolded as Garoppolo and the team had hoped.

Those who questioned whether he's even much of an upgrade over Derek Carr, meanwhile, have plenty of new ammunition as well.