WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's SummerSlam Loss May Have Been Her Final Match with Company

We may have witnessed Ronda Rousey's last match in WWE.

While it's been an open secret that Rousey will take an extended hiatus following SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the former MMA star may be done with WWE altogether after her loss to Shayna Baszler.

"It may be the end, period," Meltzer said. "So the whole deal was that Ronda, you know this looked to be, 'It's my last match and Shayna is the one who got me into this, so if I have to go out, then I'm losing by submission.' Because nobody was allowed to beat Ronda by submission, that was the key. So, she did it, with her best friend, and I mean, in theory it's great for Shayna if they follow up on it."

The Rousey-Baszler match was by far the low point of an otherwise well-received SummerSlam. Their "MMA rules" match didn't feature any actual believable mixed martial arts, with WWE again trying and failing to incorporate "real" fighting into a scripted sport. Cagematch voters have rated the bout a 3.25/10 as of publication, by far the worst-rated match on the card.

One could say WWE should have seen the reception coming given the failure of similar experiments in the past (hello, Raw Underground), but there is a good chance this was the brainchild of Rousey as she sought a second exit from pro wrestling.

Rousey's second run with WWE paled in comparison to her first, with the 36-year-old failing to demonstrate any improvement on the mic or in the ring. Her championship reigns were largely forgettable, and the star power she carried with her upon her initial arrival in 2018 did not carry over.

Rousey has also continued to express frustration with her overall reaction from fans, which would also likely disincentivize her returning for another run.

