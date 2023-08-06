LA Knight, Iyo Sky and The Real Winners and Losers From WWE SummerSlam Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com.

SummerSlam 2023 delivered multiple big matches and moments that changed the overall picture in WWE. From the opening bout of Ricochet vs. Logan Paul to the main event between Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, each contest mattered.



Ricochet made an impact by pushing Logan Paul as much as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before him. He looked like a top star in the making.



Cody Rhodes earned the respect of Brock Lesnar with a definitive victory. Now, he may be able to finally turn to dethroning The Tribal Chief.



LA Knight won a largely meaningless Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal, but at least he finally got the victory he needed to get on the right track. No one else in the match can say the same.



Ronda Rousey walked into a battle with Shayna Baszler, hoping to prove a point but left in dubious standing. And Drew McIntyre could not push Gunther as much as many expected.



Finn Bálor hoped to complete his story with Seth Rollins with a definitive victory, but instead looked a fool by the end. The same can be said for Bianca Belair, Asuka and Charlotte Flair, who were all overshadowed by Iyo Sky's successful title cash-in.



Jey Uso fought hard to dethrone Roman Reigns and take the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. But Jimmy Uso, not The Tribal Chief, took it all away from him.



It was not a great night for everyone in WWE. For each victor, there was a loser as well. The following are the real winners and losers of SummerSlam 2023.

