Video: Jake Paul Arrives to Nate Diaz Fight in Tank

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Jake Paul has taken his "war" with MMA legend Nate Diaz on Saturday night literally.

The Youtube sensation turned boxer pulled up to the American Airlines Center in Dallas riding on a tank, continuing his reputation as one of the biggest showmen in the sport these days.

Paul, 26, is carrying himself with an extra dose of confidence for this bout coming off the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury back in February. And despite Diaz's decades-long experience in the fight game, the former UFC superstar is still entering this fight as a +340 underdog due to his lack of boxing experience.

Meanwhile, Paul is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100) and has an extensive record of taking down MMA fighters. He's already beaten the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva.

He'll be looking to add Diaz to his tally Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

Odds, lines and betting splits refresh periodically and are subject to change. 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, KS, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY.

Gambling problem? To access crisis counseling and referral services, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).