4 Takeaways from the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Match

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Everything's big in Texas.

So what better place for the biggest circus in combat sports?

The traveling Jake Paul spectacle made its way to Dallas on Saturday night, when its signature ringmaster—who's never met a camera he didn't like—took on ex-UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz atop a six-bout pay-per-view show from the American Airlines Center.

Paul was shown arriving to the building shortly before 10 p.m. ET on a tank.

Yes, you read that correctly. A tank.

Diaz was making his pro boxing debut after finishing out his octagonal contract with Dana White last fall. Paul, meanwhile, was back for the first time since suffering his first career loss by split decision to Tommy Fury last February in Saudi Arabia.

Always up for a fight, the B/R combat sports team was in prime position to observe the mid-summer extravaganza and compile a definitive list of takeaways from the event. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.