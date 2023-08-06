Fantasy Football 2023: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names

2 of 4

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The idea of drafting a rookie quarterback can be an intimidating prospect for fantasy owners who have taken risks before, only to have their entire seasons derailed by an underperforming first-year player.

If Young's time with Alabama is any indication, he may very be the exception.

The No. 1 overall pick this past May compiled a stat line that included a 65.9-percent completion rate, just south of nine yards per attempt, 302 yards per game, and 79 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions over his collegiate career.

Throw in his ability to take off and run when things break down and you have a player who is a duel threat.

It helps that he is surrounded by veteran position players in his first season. Adam Theilen starred for the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Panthers in the offseason, while Hayden Hurst has played for Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Atlanta over the course of his career. Miles Sanders just helped the Philadelphia Eagles dominate en route to a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

All three of those players, as well as the deceptively good DJ Chark, will help Young with his development and provide options for him to get the ball to.

He is still not worth a top-tier pick but Young is a value pick late who fantasy managers can store on their bench and slot into the starting spot in the event of a bye week, serious injury, or underperforming start for their No. 1 QB.

He will put up numbers, some good and some not so much, but the raw potential of the centerpiece of Carolina's future is a worthwhile addition at the right spot in your draft.