Fantasy Football 2023: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names

Fantasy Football 2023: Top Preseason Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League NamesAugust 6, 2023
The arrival of the fantasy football season comes with a deep dive into the best and brightest sleeper candidates at key offensive positions.
They are the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers that fly under the radar but add value to a draft position and, hopefully, prove the difference between winning and losing one's league.
This season has an abundance of potential sleepers, including the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 and a pair of second-year players ready to prove themselves with Super Bowl contenders.
Ahead of your upcoming draft, find out why they are worthwhile sleeper picks and a few fun team and league names to help maximize your draft experience.
Funny Team and League Names
- Country Homes, Take Mahomes
- Punt Intended
- Davante's Inferno
- Deshaun of the Dead
- Bend it Like Beckham Jr.
- Pickett's Charge
- The Stafford Exchange
- Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger
- Victorious Secret
- The Island of Foster Moreau
- Maxx Crosby, Stills and Nash
- Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
- Daniel Snyder's Memorial Fund
- Baker's Dozen
- Sunday Night Warriors
- No Fun League
- Armchair Quarterbacks
- Pigskin Pundits
- Fourth and Forever
- Basement Dwellers
- The Madden Curse
Fun Team Names
Fun League Names
Sleeper Quarterback: Bryce Young
The idea of drafting a rookie quarterback can be an intimidating prospect for fantasy owners who have taken risks before, only to have their entire seasons derailed by an underperforming first-year player.
If Young's time with Alabama is any indication, he may very be the exception.
The No. 1 overall pick this past May compiled a stat line that included a 65.9-percent completion rate, just south of nine yards per attempt, 302 yards per game, and 79 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions over his collegiate career.
Throw in his ability to take off and run when things break down and you have a player who is a duel threat.
It helps that he is surrounded by veteran position players in his first season. Adam Theilen starred for the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Panthers in the offseason, while Hayden Hurst has played for Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Atlanta over the course of his career. Miles Sanders just helped the Philadelphia Eagles dominate en route to a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
All three of those players, as well as the deceptively good DJ Chark, will help Young with his development and provide options for him to get the ball to.
He is still not worth a top-tier pick but Young is a value pick late who fantasy managers can store on their bench and slot into the starting spot in the event of a bye week, serious injury, or underperforming start for their No. 1 QB.
He will put up numbers, some good and some not so much, but the raw potential of the centerpiece of Carolina's future is a worthwhile addition at the right spot in your draft.
Sleeper Running Back: James Cook
James Cook never had the opportunity to really showcase his abilities in his rookie season with Buffalo. He never carried more than 14 times in a single game and struggled to find consistent playing time.
Still, he managed 5.3 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per touch.
With Nyheim Hines suffering a knee injury during a jetski accident, Cook will have the opportunity to get his hands on the ball in key situations and be a major contributor for a Super Bowl-worthy offense.
That he can catch the ball out of the backfield and make defenders miss will be his greatest weapon and a major plus for fantasy managers. With only Damien Harris and Latavius Murray behind him on the depth chart, he is likely to see the majority of carries and plays, barring sub-par play or a major turnover issue.
He is not a top 10 pick at his position, yet, but should be considered as a second or third back for any team. A fast, elusive back who can turn two yards in 15 with the blink of an eye, he should be massively beneficial both to the Bills and whichever fantasy team picks him up first.
Sleeper Wide Receiver: Skyy Moore
The Kansas City Chiefs lack a go-to receiver after all-world tight end Travis Kelce and the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster during the offseason only compounded the issue.
Thus far, fantasy managers seem to believe it will be Kadarius Toney who will fill that void and become a breakout star for their team. His current consensus ADP is in the 42-46 range for wideouts, which is surprisingly high for a player that has yet to perform up to those numbers.
Yes, he got hot in the playoffs and scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Eagles, but there is still very little to suggest that he should go that high.
Not when second-year receiver Skyy Moore is available at greater value.
Moore also scored on football's grandest stage, while proving throughout his rookie season that he can also contribute in the rushing game. He carried the ball 24 times for an average of eight yards a game.
A 10.7 yards-per-reception average, if a sign of things to come, should have fantasy managers champing at the bit to pick him up in the late rounds of their drafts. A potential game-breaker thanks to incredible speed and his ability to take the ball out of the backfield or beat a defender on the edge, he is a potentially explosive asset for the Chiefs in the way that Tyreek Hill once was.
It will be up to him and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to develop chemistry this offseason but do not be surprised if Moore explodes onto the scene this season, with close to 1,000 total yards and touchdowns both receiving and rushing.
He has that sort of potential, as long as he can fix his fumbling issues.