Jordan Love Defended by Packers' De'Vondre Campbell over Criticism of Camp Struggles

The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled in its transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love this summer, but the quarterback's teammates aren't ready to sound the alarm just yet.

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell took to Twitter on Friday to call out Adam Schein of CBS Sports for his scathing rant about Love which included a comment about the the 24-year-old being unable to "do a d--n thing."

Shein also added that it's "going to be a predictable disaster with Jordan Love in Green Bay."

Campbell stressed that Love's critics need to wait and see how he performs during the regular season before they start running their mouths:

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft to be Rodgers' successor, and he has started just one game in his career, which came during the 2021 campaign. Additionally, he has only appeared in 10 games across two seasons.

That's not nearly a big enough sample size to be heavily criticizing Love this early. There's also several other factors that impact how well a quarterback plays, such as the blocking he receives and a wide receiver's ability to get separation.

Although a Week 1 matchup against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears is on the horizon, there's no need to panic just yet.