WWE Rumors: Randy Orton 'Nowhere Near' Return from Injury amid SummerSlam Buzz

Future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton has been out for over a year with a back injury, but he reportedly still isn't expected to return any time soon.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), people close to Orton have said he is "nowhere near" getting medically cleared to wrestle despite reports of him being spotted in Detroit for SummerSlam this weekend.

Orton's last match was in May 2022 when he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a WWE Tag Team Championship unification match on SmackDown.

After The Usos' victory, they attacked RK-Bro and put Orton through the announce table. The Viper has not been seen on WWE programming ever since.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Upton), Orton underwent a surgery on his lower back last year. Doctors have reportedly advised against him return to wrestling, but Orton plans to make a comeback anyway.

Fightful noted that while Orton can't take any bumps in the ring yet, he is preparing for his eventual return by lifting weights and getting "huge."

The 43-year-old Orton established himself long ago as one of the greatest and most accomplished Superstars in WWE history.

His 14 career world title reigns place him behind only John Cena and RIc Flair, who had 16 each.

Prior to getting surgery, Orton was teaming with Riddle and receiving some of the biggest and most positive crowd reactions of his career due to the fact that he was able to show a different and more fun-loving side of his character.

If and when the time comes for The Apex Predator to make his in-ring return, WWE will have no shortage of options at its disposal in terms of whether to make him a heel or face, and a singles wrestler to tag team competitor.

Versatility is part of what makes Orton so valuable, and there is little doubt that WWE's decision-makers would love to have him back in the fold at some point.

