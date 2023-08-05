X

NFL

    Video: Patrick Mahomes Throws Behind-the-Back Pass to Skyy Moore at Chiefs' Practice

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 5, 2023

    ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp on July 25, 2023 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    We've already seen what Patrick Mahomes can do when he's not even looking at a receiver.

    Now the Magic Johnson of the gridiron is apparently adding behind-the-back passes to his arsenal.

    The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video of Mahomes hitting Skyy Moore with a behind-the-back pass Saturday, likely sending defensive coordinators around the NFL into night terrors in the process.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    He's just kidding… unless? 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> <a href="https://t.co/qu5UoMs4JA">pic.twitter.com/qu5UoMs4JA</a>

    This isn't the first time Mahomes has dazzled in training camp with jaw-dropping tricks. A year ago, he nailed the crossbar going behind the back and throwing left-handed.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    Slingin' em behind the back AND left-handed 😨 <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> <a href="https://t.co/h0tNgqr97S">pic.twitter.com/h0tNgqr97S</a>

    Now that Mahomes is comfortable pulling out all the stops in actual practice action, defenses should be on notice. After all, the reigning league MVP has no qualms about no-look passes and has gone to his left hand multiple times when needed in the past.

    Any other quarterback, we could just chalk this up to a fun party trick. This isn't the case with Mahomes.

