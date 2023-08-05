Trae Young Believes He Should Be on Team USA Roster: 'I Would Love to Play'

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

When Team USA announced its roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Trae Young's name was conspicuously absent.

The two-time All-Star, who has been snubbed for the last two rounds in the Team USA selection process, said he hopes to be among the group playing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"I definitely want to. It's up to them if they want me to," Young said on the Gil's Arena podcast (24:40 mark). "I would love to play with guys and show off my passing even more and not have to go out and score a lot and just be there if they need me. I'd be happy to, obviously, but I respect the OGs and understand you have to take your turn, but I believe I should be on there."

Despite publicly expressing his desire to be part of Team USA, Young was snubbed from the roster in favor of guards like Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart and Austin Reaves. Edwards, Hart and Reaves typically play more off the ball, but it's noteworthy that Brunson and Haliburton were taken over Young despite having lighter NBA resumes.

Young saw his star fall quite a bit during the 2022-23 NBA season, as his scoring and shooting splits took a noticeable dip and Atlanta went a disappointing 41-41. After making his first All-NBA team in 2021-22, Young was left off the All-NBA and All-Star rosters last season.

There are also legitimate questions about how well Young's ball-dominant, pick-and-roll-heavy game would translate to international competition, which tends to be more physical and rely on system play. Young has also long been one of the worst defensive guards in the NBA, which likely plays a factor in him not being selected.

As it stands, Team USA's continued dismissal of Young should highlight the differences in the NBA and international games.