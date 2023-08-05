WWE's Big E Told to Not Wrestle Again After Injury: I'd 'Like to Not Die in the Ring'

Don Arnold/WireImage

Former WWE champion Big E remains unsure if he will ever return to the ring after suffering a broken neck last year, but he divulged Friday that some doctors have advised him to never wrestle again.

Speaking at a SummerSlam media scrum in Detroit (h/t Haus of Wrestling), Big E discussed receiving the proverbial red light from some spine specialists and noted that his own fears of something catastrophic happening to him in the ring have contributed to him being unsure whether he wants to return to in-ring competition:

"We did the year checkup, and all that stuff looks great, as well. But on the other side, you know, I also talked to spine specialists, some who've worked on people in the company and done their fusions, and they said like, 'Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.' So, for me, at 37, these are things that I think about, I think about quality of life. When I started this job at 23 years old, and probably had a bit of a death wish and was okay dying in the ring; I now, at 37, would like to not die in the ring; I would like to do other things with my life."

Big E went on to provide some positive updates regarding how he is feeling before reiterating that no decisions have been made regarding his wrestling future:

"So, I don't really have a timeline right now; I'm just really grateful not to have any nerve pain. My strength is great, legit, no issues whatsoever. So, it's just something I want to be smart about and make the very best decision for my life. Because, you know, hopefully, I'd like to have a lot of life, a lot of healthy life ahead of me. So, I just want to be smart about the decision. Unfortunately, right now, I have no answers. I feel great."

Big E suffered the injury on an episode of SmackDown in March 2022 when he took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the floor. Holland didn't get Big E rotated enough, causing him to land on his head.

Medical personnel stretchered Big E out of the arena, and he later announced that he had suffered fractured C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Big E has made several WWE-related appearances since the injury, and he has even helped with some recent WWE tryouts.

If an in-ring return is ultimately not possible for Big E, the future WWE Hall of Famer said Friday (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert) that a transition to commentary has been considered: "It's something that has been discussed. Titus [O'Neil] is doing that and having great fun. I've had fun as well."

Big E is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of his era, having won the WWE Championship once, as well as the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the NXT Championship and Money in the Bank one time each.

He is also part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time, winning eight tag team titles with New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E is already an all-time great even if he never steps foot inside the ring again, but fans would undoubtedly like to see him finish his career on his own terms if it is deemed possible.

