AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Saturday night was far from the first time a man claiming to be the real world champion competed in a ring in Greenville, South Carolina, but it was the first time CM Punk did so.

The Best in the World defended his version of the title against Ricky Starks in the main event of Collision, a match weeks in the making.

The bout headlined a broadcast that also featured two other championship clashes, as well as the latest from The Acclaimed.

Find out what went down, if any titles switched hands and how it affects All Elite Wrestling's road to All In on August 27 with this recap of the show.