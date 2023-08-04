Report: Logan Wilson, Bengals Agree to 4-Year, $37.25M Contract Extension

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Linebacker Logan Wilson will reportedly be wearing orange and black through the 2027 season.

Wilson and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million, which will kick in before the 2024 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The extension will average $11.2 million through the 2024 and 2025 seasons, per Rapoport.

Wilson is currently set to make a base salary of $2.74 million in 2023.

The linebacker became a go-to starter for the Bengals in 2023, during his second straight season with combined tackles in the triple digits. In 15 starts, Wilson had 123 tackles and seven quarterback hits while recording an interception and a forced fumble.

Wilson, a third-round pick for the Bengals in 2020, has played all three of his NFL seasons in Cincinnati and started 18 games for the Bengals over the last two campaigns.

By extending Wilson, the Bengals have now locked in two key pieces of their defensive setup for at least the next three seasons. Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson also signed an extension on July 27 that will keep him with the team through 2025.

Wilson's deal seems like somewhat of a bargain for the Bengals, especially when considering recent long-term signings for other high-profile linebackers.

Alex Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million ($27.7 million guaranteed) extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers July 19, which will offer him $38 million over the first two years of the deal, per ESPN. Days later, Uchenna Nwosu inked a three-year deal worth up to $59 million ($32 million guaranteed) with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Keeping Wilson's reported maximum cost at a comparatively affordable $37.25 million could be a huge plus for the Bengals given the upcoming extensions the team will need to hang on to their rising stars on offense.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is currently set to become a UFA in 2024, while quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will see their current deals expire in 2025. Extra wiggle room granted by Wilson's reportedly front-loaded deal will likely benefit Cincinnati as they work to keep the trio of Burrow, Higgins and Chase together.