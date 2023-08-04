Padres' Joe Musgrove out at Least 3 Weeks with Shoulder Injury After Undergoing MRI

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove is being shut down for three weeks Friday after an MRI revealed that he had inflammation in his right shoulder capsule, according to president of baseball operations A.J. Preller.

Musgrove, 30, had his last outing July 28 but was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies with reports surfacing that he was dealing with right shoulder soreness.

One of the better pitchers in San Diego's rotation, Musgrove's injury comes at a pivotal point as the organization decided to not be sellers at the trade deadline in hopes of a late-season playoff push.

Musgrove is in the midst of another strong campaign, going 10-3 in 17 starts with 3.05 ERA and 1.140 WHIP. He's been particularly impressive of late, winning four of his last five starts in fairly dominant fashion, only allowing five runs in that span.

The Padres have already had their fair share of injuries to the starting rotation with Michael Wacha currently on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Although he's been impressive while on the mound, he's only made 10 starts this year and pitched 46.2 innings.

That's why the organization went out and acquired former Pittsburgh Pirates starter Rich Hill ahead of the trade deadline to add some much-needed depth.

Hill has a 4.76 ERA this season in 22 starts.

Just four games out a NL Wild Card slot, the Padres were fairly aggressive at the deadline, trading for Hill as well as first baseman Ji-man Choi from Pittsburgh, relief pitcher Scott Barlow from Kansas City and first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Miami Marlins.