2023 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

With the 2023 preseason underway, it's a fun time for NFL fans. They're getting an early look at what remains, until Week 1, a season of potential and promise.



It's less fun for players who face the harsh reality that many of them will be out of a job by preseason's end. Teams are allowed to carry up to 90 players on their camp rosters, but that number must be trimmed to 53 by August 29.



Many players will be competing for a final few roster spots that will ultimately be decided by factors such as positional value, special-teams contributions and price. In the end, we're likely to see a few notable names hit the market, especially if contracts come into play.



This offseason, we've seen high-profile players Adam Thielen, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook released for cap purposes.



Based on recent production, health, positional value, roster makeup and the financials, these noteworthy players could soon join the likes of Elliott in the free-agent pool.

