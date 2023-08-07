2023 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

2023 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be CutAugust 7, 2023
With the 2023 preseason underway, it's a fun time for NFL fans. They're getting an early look at what remains, until Week 1, a season of potential and promise.
It's less fun for players who face the harsh reality that many of them will be out of a job by preseason's end. Teams are allowed to carry up to 90 players on their camp rosters, but that number must be trimmed to 53 by August 29.
Many players will be competing for a final few roster spots that will ultimately be decided by factors such as positional value, special-teams contributions and price. In the end, we're likely to see a few notable names hit the market, especially if contracts come into play.
This offseason, we've seen high-profile players Adam Thielen, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook released for cap purposes.
Based on recent production, health, positional value, roster makeup and the financials, these noteworthy players could soon join the likes of Elliott in the free-agent pool.
La'el Collins, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
Right tackle La'el Collins was one of the Cincinnati Bengals' prized acquisitions in 2022. He arrived in Cincinnati from the Dallas Cowboys with plenty of hype, some of it of his own making.
"Your new bodyguard is in town," Collins told quarterback Joe Burrow, per Geoff Hobson of the team's website.
However, Collins wasn't great in his first season as a Bengal. He was responsible for eight penalties and five sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. Burrow was sacked 41 times in the regular season and another 10 times during the postseason.
Collins also suffered multiple torn ligaments in his left knee in late December. With Orlando Brown in at left tackle and Jonah Williams working to move to the right side, Cincinnati may choose to part with Collins after only a year.
A lot will depend on Collins' health by the end of the preseason. Offensive line depth is always valuable, but so are roster spots for healthy contributors. Releasing Collins would create $7.7 million in 2023 cap space.
Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
In May, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said wideout Corey Davis would remain with the team in 2023, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. However, the 28-year-old actually sticking with the Jets could depend on how the rest of the receiver room shapes up.
New York likely has four roster spots taken by Garrett Wilson and free-agent additions Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb. The soon-to-be 33-year-old Cobb would be the logical odd man out, but he's a longtime favorite of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Undrafted free agent Jason Brownlee is also pushing for a roster spot. The Southern Miss product has been making "dazzling" catches "throughout camp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Davis was fairly productive in 2022, finishing with 32 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns. However, he provided a passer rating of just 76.0 when targeted.
If Davis appears destined to be buried on the depth chart, New York may opt for younger, cheaper options like Brownlee. Releasing Davis would free up $10.5 million in cap space.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire a first-round draft choice in 2020, and the LSU product was supposed to become the every-down dual threat that Kansas City had been missing.
Things haven't panned out that way, however. Edwards-Helaire has been hampered, at times, by injuries. He also lost the starting job to seventh-round draft choice Isiah Pacheco last season.
Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon should form the top tandem for the Chiefs in 2023, and undrafted rookie Deneric Prince may already be trending as the No. 3 back.
"Deneric Prince should be written in ink on the Chiefs' 53. Locked in as the kick returner and does not drop a pass," Pete Sweeney of SB Nation tweeted on July 30.
Prince's ability to play on special teams is important because it's something that Edwards-Helaire simply doesn't do. In his three seasons with Kansas City, the 24-year-old hasn't recorded a single special-teams snap.
While cutting Edwards-Helaire would save only $865,726 in cap space, it would make room for a player who can fill multiple roles, like Prince.
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Dallas Cowboys
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been a solid contributor for the Dallas Cowboys since being selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. He's appeared in 83 games with 43 starts and has been an efficient pass defender, particularly in the slot.
Last season, Lewis allowed an opposing passer rating of just 74.2 in coverage.
However, he is also coming off a Lisfranc injury that limited him to seven games. He's entering the final year of his contract, and the Cowboys might have found his long-term replacement in 2022 fifth-round pick DaRon Bland.
Bland took over Lewis' nickel role before moving to the outside later in the year to replace an injured Anthony Brown. He fared extremely well as a rookie starter, allowing an opposing passer rating of just 82.2 in coverage.
Given the severity of Lewis' injury—David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported that Lewis was told "one of the worst cases" of a Lisfranc injury—he may not be able to contribute early in the regular season. That could be enough to prompt Dallas to move on from him.
Releasing him would save $4.7 million in 2023 cap space.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
It would be a surprise if the Atlanta Falcons parted with runner/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson because of his roster versatility. It is a possibility, though, because the Falcons could release him and save $4.3 million in 2023 cap space.
The reality is that Atlanta no longer needs Patterson as a running back. It has a 1,000-yard rusher in Tyler Allgeier and a potential superstar in rookie first-round pick Bijan Robinson. The rookie is already shining as a dual-threat in training camp.
"Some of it has to do with [head coach Arthur] Smith's philosophy. A lot comes from Robinson's ever-expanding skill set," ESPN's Michael Rothstein wrote.
With Robinson set to take over Patterson's backfield role, the 32-year-old may have to return to being a wide receiver to see significant playing time. With targets like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller at Desmond Ridder's disposal, Patterson may have trouble sticking there too.
It may all boil down to how much Atlanta values Patterson's versatility and special-teams value. If the Falcons identify another capable returner by the end of the preseason, Patterson could be on the move.
Amik Robertson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson has been a quality contributor since being a fourth-round draft choice in 2020. He's appeared in 35 games with nine starts and is coming off a career year.
Last season, Robertson made seven starts, recorded nine passes defended and allowed an opposing passer rating below 100 for the first time as a pro. The fact remains, though, that Robertson is still a product of the former Raiders regime.
If we've learned one thing about Las Vegas this offseason, it's that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are looking to forge "their" team. Robertson is entering a contract year and simply may not be part of the long-term plan.
The recent addition of Marcus Peters doesn't help Robertson's cause, nor does the quick ascension of fourth-round rookie Jakorian Bennett. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bennett could soon be starting opposite Peters on the perimeter.
With Nate Hobbs locking down the nickel role, Robertson could quickly become buried on the depth chart. Cutting him would save just over $1 million in cap space, which isn't a lot. For a team with only $4.2 million in cap room, though, it's not nothing.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns
When the Cleveland Browns selected speedster Anthony Schwartz with a 2021 third-round pick, the Auburn product was supposed to become their new deep threat. That hasn't happened.
Despite playing in 25 games, Schwartz has only three starts and has 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown, along with 10 carries for 96 yards and another touchdown.
Schwartz still has speed, of course, and that will give him a chance to stick. Free-agent addition Marquise Goodwin was expected to take over the deep-threat role, but after he landed on the non-football injury list with blood clots in his legs and lungs, Goodwin's future is uncertain.
If Goodwin appears on track to return early in the season, though, Schwartz is probably gone. The top of the depth chart is fairly solid with the jobs of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman likely secure. Undrafted rookie Austin Watkins Jr.—who caught the go-ahead touchdown in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game—has also made noise in camp.
Schwartz's fumble in the Hall of Fame Game certainly didn't help his cause. Releasing him would save $1.3 million in cap space and make room for a promising developmental player like Watkins.
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
As the team's longest-tenured player, New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard might be the most well-known player on this list.
However, Shepard may also have a hard time making the 53-man roster this year. New York re-signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal this offseason, but it has made other moves since then to strengthen the receiving corps.
Over the past few months, the Giants have added Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Cole Beasley and rookie Jalin Hyatt to the receiver room. New York may also have found a gem in undrafted receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
Seeing as how the undrafted free agent's contract includes $236,000 in guarantees, New York at least likes Ford-Wheaton's potential. Shepard, meanwhile, is coming off a torn ACL. While he's progressing, the Giants aren't rushing him back to the field.
"We will limit him, relative to the amount of reps and just kind of bring him along," head coach Brian Daboll said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
If Shepard doesn't get the chance to impress in the preseason, New York may go with the healthy receivers it has.
The Giants have only $3.6 million in cap space, and releasing Shepard would save $1.1 million.
*Contract and cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.