The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

How would you book this match to provide the most satisfying conclusion?

Both matches previously have brought into question whether Rhodes can defeat Lesnar straight-up one-on-one. This match must show that he can do just that this time. This match should be booked like a dramatic main-event battle where both hit their biggest offense, but neither man stays down. In the end, Rhodes hits an emphatic series of Cross Rhodes to seal the win.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Offer an argument for why Balor should win the title

Bálor has never had a fair shot as a world champion. His Universal Championship reign cannot be taken away from him, but he never got to be a champion, vacating the title right after winning it. He will never have a better chance to be world champion again as Judgment Day continues to rise up the ranks. This will also allow WWE to tell the story of The Prince's rising paranoia as Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase right behind him.