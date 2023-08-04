The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match CardAugust 4, 2023
The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
It's August, and that means it's time for the biggest party of the summer, WWE SummerSlam.
This year's show takes place in Detroit and will feature the payoff to several big feuds both with and without gold on the line. Some of these programs have been building for the better part of 2023, so this feels a little more important than the average pay-per-view.
As always, we have our panel of contributors here to answer questions and offer predictions.
SummerSlam Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Undisputed Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Women's Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)
- Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
- Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)
- SummerSlam Battle Royal
Before we get to the question and predictions, here is the full lineup for Saturday's show:
Kevin Berge
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
How would you book this match to provide the most satisfying conclusion?
Both matches previously have brought into question whether Rhodes can defeat Lesnar straight-up one-on-one. This match must show that he can do just that this time. This match should be booked like a dramatic main-event battle where both hit their biggest offense, but neither man stays down. In the end, Rhodes hits an emphatic series of Cross Rhodes to seal the win.
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Offer an argument for why Balor should win the title
Bálor has never had a fair shot as a world champion. His Universal Championship reign cannot be taken away from him, but he never got to be a champion, vacating the title right after winning it. He will never have a better chance to be world champion again as Judgment Day continues to rise up the ranks. This will also allow WWE to tell the story of The Prince's rising paranoia as Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase right behind him.
Donald Wood
Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
Logan Paul has lost some big losses in WWE. Offer an explanation for why he should win this one.
After winning his first two matches, Paul has come out on the losing end in each of his last four bouts. While the feud against Ricochet has put a spotlight on a deserving Superstar, Paul winning at SummerSlam would revive his credibility and set him up for an even bigger matchup down the line. Triple H and WWE love the social media star's mainstream notoriety, and they will capitalize on it as often as possible.
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Offer an argument for why Rollins should retain the title
Rollins is one of WWE's true in-ring workhorses and fans complained about him not being in the world title scene for years, only for the company to create a new championship and crown him the inaugural titleholder. Rollins has been champion for just over two months, and he should successfully retain to maintain both his credibility as the top guy and the belt's credibility as a true world championship.
Graham Matthews
Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre
Is Drew McIntyre the right person to dethrone Gunther as IC champion?
McIntyre is a made man, so while WWE may feel it's fitting to put the title on someone who can continue to make it important, it would be a missed opportunity for Gunther to not be beaten by someone who can benefit from it.
Someone such as Chad Gable would be the perfect candidate, but whether it's at SummerSlam or at another event, McIntyre is most likely who WWE will have dethrone Gunther because he's already at that level.
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Offer an argument for why Roman Reigns should retain the title
Reigns as the champion for another eight months sounds exhausting, but Rhodes remains the strongest choice to take that title from him. That doesn't appear to be in the cards until WrestleMania 40 next spring. In other words, Reigns must retain at SummerSlam. Whoever beats Reigns should be who WWE builds around next, and Jey simply is not main-event material long-term.
Erik Beaston
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
If you were booking this match, who would win?
There is no better note Rousey can go out on than by putting Baszler over and helping re-legitimize a wrestler who was as feared as any woman on any show just three years ago. Beating Rousey decisively would help Baszler regain credibility and, with even the slightest follow-up, become a force in the Raw women's division.
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
If Jey Uso doesn't dethrone Reigns, who is the best person to do it?
Rhodes. At this point, if it is not Jey, the best option is for Reigns to roll into WrestleMania having alienated the entire Bloodline and drop the title to The American Nightmare, thus wrapping up both stories on the grandest stage possible. Beyond that, Rhodes has earned that moment.
Mr. Jeff J
SummerSlam Battle Royal
If you were going to put money on this match, who would you bet on to win and why?
My odds would have LA Knight at -250 to win. The SummerSlam Battle Royal has a lot of key performers and crowd favorites, and Knight right now has the biggest buzz of them all. His organic ascension this year has left no doubt that given a proper build, Knight can become yet another star among the ever-expanding galaxies across the WWE Universe.
I think the Battle Royal will lead to new storylines for the fall, and what better way to kick off the pregame to the Road to WrestleMania than with a Megastar U.S. Title chase?
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
Offer an argument for why Jey should win the title
A Jey victory at SummerSlam would be the ultimate disruptor to the Bloodline story. With Jey as the Tribal Chief and Undisputed Champion, it leaves space for so many storyline arcs. Will Roman automatically fall in line? Does Paul Heyman become the Wiseman to the Right Hand Man? What happens with Solo and Jimmy? How does the new Bloodline operate on Smackdown?
If WWE wants to pull the ultimate swerve, a Jey victory would send shockwaves across the industry. Personally, while I enjoy chaos, I'm not sold on a Jey victory as the best story to be told. The Earth-1610 version of this story where Jey wins does intrigue me enough to consider the possibility, I can't front.
Chris Mueller
Asuka vs. Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair
Which woman leaving with the belt would be the most satisfying conclusion?
Asuka winning would be the most satisfying way to end this from a logical perspective, but it would likely be Belair would get the biggest pop if she won. The EST is still a popular star who can carry a brand on her back. Asuka deserves to have a long reign, but the crowd would definitely cheer louder for Belair.
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
What is the more interesting outcome, Balor winning the title or Priest cashing in to win the belt?
I think the most interesting outcome would be for the challenger to win the title only to end up being scared that his own teammate is going to cash in his MITB contract on him. The constant looking behind his back would turn him into a paranoid loner who pulls away from the group and almost creates his own downfall in the process.
Predictions
- Reigns (EB, KB, DW, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Uso
- Rollins (EB, KB, GM) vs. Bálor (DW, JJ, CM)
- Asuka (GM, KB, JJ, CM) vs. Flair (EB, DW) vs. Belair
- Rhodes (EB, KB, DW, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Lesnar
- Gunther (EB, KB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. McIntyre (GM)
- Ricochet vs. Paul (EB, KB, DW, JJ, GM, CM)
- Baszler (EB, KB, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Rousey (DW)
- SummerSlam Battle Royal: Austin Theory (EB), LA Knight (KB, DW, JJ, GM, CM)
Respondents' picks are represented by their initials: