How Chaotic Will the NFL Be in 2023? Hypotheticals That Would Turn League on Its Head

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The late great motorsport commentator Murray Walker used to say that "Anything can happen in F1, and it usually does." But with all due respect to the spectacle that is Formula One racing, the NFL has proven in this era to be the ultimate "anything can happen" professional sports league.

Practically every year, certain storylines find a way to become more extreme and dramatic than most would have imagined prior to the season.

You truly have to expect the unexpected.

With that in mind, let's look at several wild hypotheticals that may be unlikely but remain within the realm of possibility and could turn the 2023 NFL season on its head.