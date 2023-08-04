MLB Rumors: Mets' Pete Alonso Was on Trade Block; Cost Was 'Extremely High'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets put All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso on the market but knew by "midday" on August 1 he wouldn't be traded, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

That's because "sources say the price was extremely high, as their heart probably wasn't in it," Heyman wrote.

Alonso is on a one-year, $14.5 million deal and will enter his final year of arbitration next season before becoming a free agent in 2025. Through 100 games, he is slashing .221/.314/.507 with 31 home runs.

After the Mets' deadline sale led to the departures of core players including Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Tommy Pham, Mets manager Steve Cohen called Alonso "an integral part of the Mets," per NorthJersey.com's Andrew Tredinnick.

