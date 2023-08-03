Florida State's 'Barking' About Leaving No Good for ACC, North Carolina AD Says

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham is unimpressed by Florida State's consideration of exiting the ACC.

Florida State president Richard McCullough told his board of trustees Wednesday the university would "very seriously" consider leaving the ACC without changes to the conference's revenue distribution system, ESPN's Andrea Adelson reported.

"I don't think it's good for our league for them to be out there barking like that," Cunningham said Thursday on 99.9 The Fan's The Adam Gold Show in Raleigh, North Carolina (h/t ESPN). "I'd rather see them be a good member of the league, support the league and if they have to make a decision, then so be it. Pay for the exit fee, wait for your grant of rights that you've given and then in 2036, when those rights return to you, do whatever you want."

ACC members signed a grant of rights agreement in 2013 that allows the conference to control schools' media rights through 2036, the length of the ACC's current deal with ESPN.

Any school leaving the conference would have to break the grant-of-rights agreement and pay a $120 million exit fee, according to Adelson.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.