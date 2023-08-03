Report: Notre Dame to Remain Independent amid Big Ten Expansion Rumors

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the rest of the college football world seems to be considering conference realignment, Notre Dame isn't eyeing a move. Amid all the potential changes to the Big Ten, the Fighting Irish are committed to staying independent, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel also reported Thursday that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti was given authorization to explore expansion and look into Oregon and Washington as potential new members of the conference.

No offers have been made to either program yet.

One of the biggest brands in all of college football, Notre Dame have been independent since the program's inception and are remaining committed to it.

It is a part of the ACC in all other sports except hockey, which is a part of the Big 10.

The only year that the Irish were a part of a conference was in 2020 when they had to join the ACC to have a full schedule amid a COVID-affected campaign. Notre Dame dominated that one season, going 10-2 and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff before reverting back to its independent ways.

Any potential noise about the program joining the Big 10 would be difficult to imagine as the Irish currently have a deal with the ACC that allows their other sports to compete in the conference while football can stay independent.

As part of that deal—which runs through 2036—Notre Dame has to play at least five ACC opponents every year and that if it wants to join a conference during that time it would have to be the ACC.

So, whatever moves the Big 10 makes wouldn't affect the Irish either way.

The conference is already set to add UCLA and USC—Notre Dame's biggest rival—to its ranks in 2024. But adding Oregon and Washington is not a lock either.

Thamel reported that the deal is still fairly uncertain as it doesn't offer the current Big Ten schools any additional money. On top of that, USC has been vocal about not wanting any other West Coast teams joining the conference.

Oregon and Washington won't get a full share of the $8 billion media rights deal right away either, which is another reason for pause.