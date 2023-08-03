Drexel MCBB Player Terrence Butler Found Dead in Apartment

Mercedes Oliver/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead Wednesday in his on-campus apartment, the university announced. He was heading into his junior season.

No cause of death was revealed.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends, and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community," Drexel president John Fry said in a statement.

Butler, a 6'7" forward, appeared in just eight games over two seasons for the Dragons as he battled a number of injuries during his collegiate career. He averaged 4.4 minutes per game.

Prior to signing with Drexel, Butler was a standout player at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, where he averaged 17.8 points per game and was a 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee.

Butler is survived by his parents, Terrence and Dena, and two sisters, Tasia and Tiara, who played college basketball at James Madison and Syracuse.