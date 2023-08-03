X

    Drexel MCBB Player Terrence Butler Found Dead in Apartment

    Erin WalshAugust 3, 2023

    BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 25: Generic shot of Basketball during the Division II Womens Basketball Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on March 25, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Mercedes Oliver/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead Wednesday in his on-campus apartment, the university announced. He was heading into his junior season.

    No cause of death was revealed.

    "On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends, and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community," Drexel president John Fry said in a statement.

    Butler, a 6'7" forward, appeared in just eight games over two seasons for the Dragons as he battled a number of injuries during his collegiate career. He averaged 4.4 minutes per game.

    Prior to signing with Drexel, Butler was a standout player at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, where he averaged 17.8 points per game and was a 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee.

    McNamaraHoops @McNamaraHoops

    Our coaching staff and school community express our sincere condolences to the Butler family, Class of '21. <br><br>Please keep the entire Butler family in your prayers. <a href="https://t.co/eLGKGJeB6c">pic.twitter.com/eLGKGJeB6c</a>

    Butler is survived by his parents, Terrence and Dena, and two sisters, Tasia and Tiara, who played college basketball at James Madison and Syracuse.

