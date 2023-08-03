Fantasy Alert: Justyn Ross Getting 'More and More Involved' in Chiefs' Offense

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Could Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross be a good addition for fantasy football managers this year?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but good things to say about the former Clemson standout, who missed the 2022 campaign after undergoing foot surgery.

"He's learning the offense fast," Mahomes said of Ross, via The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "He's obviously making big plays, and he's getting more and more involved in those first-team reps. He's a guy that I hope can be a really good player in this offense."

Ross spent his four-year college career with the Tigers. However, he went undrafted last year due to his extensive medical history.

After leading the Tigers with 1,000 receiving yards as a freshman in 2018, Ross found out he had a congenital fusion in his spine after the 2019 season. He missed the entire 2020 campaign and returned to the Clemson lineup in 2021.

Ross appeared in 10 games during his final season with the Tigers, missing the team's final three games due to a foot injury that required two surgeries, the second of which he underwent as a member of the Chiefs.

Ross now enters the 2023 season hoping to lock up a roster spot in Kansas City, which lost two top receivers in free agency this offseason in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the New England Patriots, and Mecole Hardman, who signed with the New York Jets.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are slated to be Kansas City's top receivers in 2023, but the Chiefs could always use some added depth behind the trio, and Ross would be a great option.

If fantasy managers are in need of a late-round receiver to use off the bench, Ross might be worth the pick up.