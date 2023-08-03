X

    Best Reactions to Germany's Draw vs. South Korea in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 3, 2023

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 3: Alexandra Popp of Germany looks dejected during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between South Korea and Germany at Brisbane Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    Germany was eliminated in the FIFA Women's World Cup group stage for the first time on Thursday.

    The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea, but that result was not enough since Morocco beat Colombia in the other Group H contest. Germany needed to win to advance to the knockout round, or for Colombia to win or draw against Morocco.

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    GERMANY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP ❌ <a href="https://t.co/r7IYuq2pFf">pic.twitter.com/r7IYuq2pFf</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Germany is OUT at the group stage for the first time! Wow!<br><br>Colombia - 6 pts<br>Morocco - 6<br>Germany - 4<br>South Korea - 1<br><br>Colombia had the epic upset of Germany. Morocco goes through in its World Cup debut, winning two games after opening with a 6-0 loss to Germany.

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    🇩🇪 Germany is OUT in the WWC group stage for the first time ever. <br><br>🇲🇦 Morocco is the first debutante to reach the WWC knockout stage since 2015. <br><br>⚽️ For the first time, three African teams are in a WWC knockout stage. 🇳🇬🇿🇦🇲🇦

    Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

    GERMANY IS ELIMINATED. Holy bananas. Morocco punches their ticket to the Round of 16 as debutants in the <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> and will face France. WHAT A YEAR FOR MOROCCO! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a>

    German soccer fans must have had some sort of deja vu going back to the 2018 men's World Cup, when South Korea knocked out Die Mannschaft in the group stage.

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    2018: South Korea knock Germany out of the World Cup ❌<br>2023: South Korea knock Germany out of the World Cup ❌<br><br>History repeats itself for Germany. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/xXgPTaC6Bs">pic.twitter.com/xXgPTaC6Bs</a>

    Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst

    🇰🇷 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝟏-𝟏 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 🇩🇪<br><br>Another day at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>, another shock.<br><br>Germany have failed to get out of their group for the first time at the Women's World Cup, going out to South Korea just as the men's team did at Russia 2018. <a href="https://t.co/6RlsSLY2Q2">pic.twitter.com/6RlsSLY2Q2</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    South Korea is hoping to once again knock Germany out of a FIFA World Cup tournament 👀 <a href="https://t.co/W1GAXF1awE">pic.twitter.com/W1GAXF1awE</a>

    Troll Football @TrollFootball

    South Korea knocks Germany out from the group stage of Women's World Cup <a href="https://t.co/GGzinw1O7o">pic.twitter.com/GGzinw1O7o</a>

    barry lyndon @MistahJ_74

    South Korea is Germany's kryptonite

    maddie @madelynkey11

    Germany crash out of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWC2023</a> in the biggest shock of the tournament ever? Incredible for Colombia and Morocco who beat the former to finish second in the group. A great performance for South Korea to secure a point. Group stages wrapped up and what a tournament so far!

    South Korea stunned Germany at the start, as it took the lead in the sixth minute through Cho So-Hyun.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SOUTH KOREA TAKES THE LEAD OVER GERMANY 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hKQKSqvXHS">pic.twitter.com/hKQKSqvXHS</a>

    Yash @Odriozolite

    Germany coming out with a 5H backline<br><br>Hagel-Hegering-Hendrich-Huth and horrendous defending

    Alexandra Popp pulled Germany level with a 42nd-minute tally to give her country the chance of rescuing its World Cup hopes in the second half.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Alexandra Popp went 🆙<br><br>Germany finds the equalizer in the first half 💪🇩🇪 <a href="https://t.co/DGXIvcVSoS">pic.twitter.com/DGXIvcVSoS</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Alexandra Popp scores in her 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐡 straight game in a major tournament ♨️ <a href="https://t.co/gjNANhxO8f">pic.twitter.com/gjNANhxO8f</a>

    Germany pushed for the second goal that would have advanced it to the round of 16, but it could not find any more magic in front of the net. Germany did not get any help from the other Group H contest either, as Colombia lost 1-0 to Morocco.

    Germany, the second-ranked side in the world, joined Brazil and Canada as teams to suffer surprise eliminations in Australia and New Zealand.

    Bill Connelly @ESPN_BillC

    If you're looking for a sign that women's soccer is entering a new level of depth and awesomeness, "Morocco and Jamaica advanced to the knockouts, and Germany and Brazil did not" is a pretty damn good one.

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Three of the top 10 teams in the world failed to get out of the group stage: Germany (2), Canada (7), Brazil (8). The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> (1) got saved by a post in stoppage time, and will play Sweden (3) in the Round of 16. Co-hosts Australia (10) had to win group finale. 🤯

    Rich Laverty @RichJLaverty

    🇩🇪 Germany (2nd)<br>🇨🇦 Canada (7th)<br>🇧🇷 Brazil (8th)<br>🇨🇳 China (14th)<br>🇮🇹 Italy (16th)<br>🇰🇷 Korea Republic (17th)<br><br>5 Top 20 ranked sides all out in the group stage.<br><br>🇲🇦 Morocco (72nd)<br>🇿🇦 South Africa (54th)<br>🇯🇲 Jamaica (43rd)<br>🇳🇬 Nigeria (40th)<br><br>All through to the second round.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    James Tyler (still) @JamesTylerESPN

    Germany OUT. Brazil OUT. Canada OUT. USWNT still in. First time in Germany history they've been eliminated in the group stage. <br><br>might be one of the best Women's World Cups?