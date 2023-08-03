Best Reactions to Germany's Draw vs. South Korea in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reactions to Germany's Draw vs. South Korea in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 3, 2023
Germany was eliminated in the FIFA Women's World Cup group stage for the first time on Thursday.
The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea, but that result was not enough since Morocco beat Colombia in the other Group H contest. Germany needed to win to advance to the knockout round, or for Colombia to win or draw against Morocco.
Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf
Germany is OUT at the group stage for the first time! Wow!<br><br>Colombia - 6 pts<br>Morocco - 6<br>Germany - 4<br>South Korea - 1<br><br>Colombia had the epic upset of Germany. Morocco goes through in its World Cup debut, winning two games after opening with a 6-0 loss to Germany.
Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV
GERMANY IS ELIMINATED. Holy bananas. Morocco punches their ticket to the Round of 16 as debutants in the <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> and will face France. WHAT A YEAR FOR MOROCCO! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a>
German soccer fans must have had some sort of deja vu going back to the 2018 men's World Cup, when South Korea knocked out Die Mannschaft in the group stage.
Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst
🇰🇷 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝟏-𝟏 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 🇩🇪<br><br>Another day at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>, another shock.<br><br>Germany have failed to get out of their group for the first time at the Women's World Cup, going out to South Korea just as the men's team did at Russia 2018. <a href="https://t.co/6RlsSLY2Q2">pic.twitter.com/6RlsSLY2Q2</a>
maddie @madelynkey11
Germany crash out of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWC2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWC2023</a> in the biggest shock of the tournament ever? Incredible for Colombia and Morocco who beat the former to finish second in the group. A great performance for South Korea to secure a point. Group stages wrapped up and what a tournament so far!
South Korea stunned Germany at the start, as it took the lead in the sixth minute through Cho So-Hyun.
Alexandra Popp pulled Germany level with a 42nd-minute tally to give her country the chance of rescuing its World Cup hopes in the second half.
Germany pushed for the second goal that would have advanced it to the round of 16, but it could not find any more magic in front of the net. Germany did not get any help from the other Group H contest either, as Colombia lost 1-0 to Morocco.
Germany, the second-ranked side in the world, joined Brazil and Canada as teams to suffer surprise eliminations in Australia and New Zealand.
Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf
Three of the top 10 teams in the world failed to get out of the group stage: Germany (2), Canada (7), Brazil (8). The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> (1) got saved by a post in stoppage time, and will play Sweden (3) in the Round of 16. Co-hosts Australia (10) had to win group finale. 🤯
Rich Laverty @RichJLaverty
🇩🇪 Germany (2nd)<br>🇨🇦 Canada (7th)<br>🇧🇷 Brazil (8th)<br>🇨🇳 China (14th)<br>🇮🇹 Italy (16th)<br>🇰🇷 Korea Republic (17th)<br><br>5 Top 20 ranked sides all out in the group stage.<br><br>🇲🇦 Morocco (72nd)<br>🇿🇦 South Africa (54th)<br>🇯🇲 Jamaica (43rd)<br>🇳🇬 Nigeria (40th)<br><br>All through to the second round.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>