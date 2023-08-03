Best Reactions to Germany's Draw vs. South Korea in 2023 Women's World Cup

Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Germany was eliminated in the FIFA Women's World Cup group stage for the first time on Thursday.

The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea, but that result was not enough since Morocco beat Colombia in the other Group H contest. Germany needed to win to advance to the knockout round, or for Colombia to win or draw against Morocco.



German soccer fans must have had some sort of deja vu going back to the 2018 men's World Cup, when South Korea knocked out Die Mannschaft in the group stage.

South Korea stunned Germany at the start, as it took the lead in the sixth minute through Cho So-Hyun.

Alexandra Popp pulled Germany level with a 42nd-minute tally to give her country the chance of rescuing its World Cup hopes in the second half.

Germany pushed for the second goal that would have advanced it to the round of 16, but it could not find any more magic in front of the net. Germany did not get any help from the other Group H contest either, as Colombia lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Germany, the second-ranked side in the world, joined Brazil and Canada as teams to suffer surprise eliminations in Australia and New Zealand.