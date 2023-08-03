Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Randy Orton, Stratus vs. Lynch, and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Randy Orton, Stratus vs. Lynch, and MoreAugust 3, 2023
What does the future hold for Randy Orton?
The future WWE Hall of Famer has been sidelined with a significant injury for over a year and despite the lengthy absence, fans still don't have a clear answer as to when they can expect to see The Viper back in the squared circle.
Thanks to a new report, we at least have an update on the current status of the third-generation competitor.
Orton headlines this collection of wrestling rumors, whicht also includes the latest on the Trish Stratus-Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feuds, as well as notes on The Elite re-signing with All Elite Wrestling.
Latest on Randy Orton and His Return
Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year after undergoing a lower back fusion. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he has begun training again but has yet to be factored into any WWE creative plans.
Sapp wrote: "We've heard that he's not yet cleared for in-ring training or action, and those we've spoken to say that there hasn't been an extensive conversation about what the plans will be for Orton. As of now, before in-ring training resumes, Orton is planning to make a return to the ring."
But Sapp also revealed that any return to the ring for the 43-year-old may be an ill-advised one.
"A lower back fusion isn't typical among pro wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many," he wrote. "Doctors have told Orton that wrestling in the future isn't a good idea, but he still plans on it. He has resumed lifting, and we've told he's 'huge' as a result."
Orton is a competitor who has earned the right to decide when he wants to conclude his career. With that said, when there is enough of a risk that doctors advise against wrestling again, it's something he should consider before putting his long-term health in jeopardy.
Strictly from an on-screen perspective, what Orton's character would be and which role he would fill under a Triple H-led creative team is intriguing. One would assume he won't return to teaming with Matt Riddle, though one would expect that story to be wrapped up.
Is he a heel? Does he stay babyface?
Would Orton challenge Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins for a world title or take on the challenge of dethroning Gunther for an Intercontinental Championship he has not held since 2004?
Whatever the case, the third-generation star's return to the ring would be interesting, to say the least, but it's something that should only happen if he has reasonable expectations of a safe comeback.
Orton has accomplished everything there is to do in the rings of professional wrestling and his legacy is well-established.
Update on Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch's Planned SummerSlam Match
The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus appeared destined to write its final chapter at SummerSlam on Saturday, but a late development Monday night resulted in the match being moved to the August 14 episode of Raw.
Per Sapp, the match was slated for Payback on September 2 in Pittsburgh before the decision was made to bump it to the Monday night show in Winnipeg.
It's an interesting call if for no other reason than moving it to Canada would suggest Stratus—the heel in this story—would be more likely to be cheered in her home nation. But that would seem to undermine the intent of the narrative, which would be for Lynch to overcome the cunning Hall of Famer and her protégé, Zoey Stark.
Instead, The Man will be fighting an uphill battle, presumably while the fans root for her heel opponent.
It does not make much sense, and Lynch and Stratus are two of the most important Superstars in women's wrestling history. They have transcended the women's division and stood on their own as genuine stars for pro wrestling's top promotion.
Relegating them to Raw for what is a legitimate dream match feels like a misstep from WWE Creative. Even if it is built up and is the main event of the show, it feels like a letdown for two women whose resumes and legacies are worthy of a pay-per-view headliner.
Who Produced the Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler Video Packages?
The feud between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler appeared from out of nowhere and had been rushed previously ahead of their match at SummerSlam.
When WWE needed it most, though, it came through on Monday's Raw with a video package that hyped the bout and earned rave reviews across social media.
The acclaimed interviews with Baszler and Rousey were produced at the WWE Performance Center by Jeremy Borash and Paul Heyman, per Wade Keller of PWTorch.com.
It should be of no real surprise to anyone that Borash would be behind an inspired video package. Dating back to the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, the former WCW and Impact Wrestling employee has been involved in some of WWE's greatest productions.
Heyman has always had an understanding of how to present MMA athletes in a manner that endears them to pro wrestling fans while also highlighting their legitimacy, so it's no wonder he was able to do the same with Rousey and Baszler in this format.
He has also understood the significance of making the fans feel, and Rousey and Baszler did just that, showing real emotion in a way neither ever had before.
It set the tone for their match, told the story and gave fans something they can invest in rather than just selling the fight on the idea of two MMA competitors being friends who no longer like each other.
On the heels of the presentation by Borash and Heyman, there is more interest in Rousey vs. Baszler than there otherwise may have been.
Beyond that, the video underlines the importance of presenting stories in a variety of ways and that the strength of WWE's storytelling efforts is, and always has been, its production team.
Behind The Elite Re-Signing With AEW
Sapp continued his week with the latest on Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page re-signing with AEW.
"When we asked about the length, we were told that one of them was 'at least four years,' but aren't sure if all of the deals match up," he wrote. "The deals were completed over the last couple of weeks."
Sapp added that there was interest from WWE, but there were no serious talks between the two sides.
The Elite are the foundation of AEW, and the idea that the quartet could have moved on is almost unthinkable.
They have a built-in fanbase that would likely follow them out of the company if they left. AEW survived the departure of Cody Rhodes, but if the rest of The Elite joined him in WWE or left the promotion to go anywhere else in the world, convincing everyone that things were alright would be a tough sell.
Fortunately for AEW, that is not a scenario it must face.
Omega and the Bucks retain their roles as EVPs, the group remains invested in the long-term future of the promotion, and the fans know exactly where to get their fix of their favorites.
With that said, the idea of The Elite vs. The Bloodline, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The New Day and The Judgment Day would make for some hellishly fun trios matches.