Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Randy Orton, Stratus vs. Lynch, and More

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year after undergoing a lower back fusion. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he has begun training again but has yet to be factored into any WWE creative plans.

Sapp wrote: "We've heard that he's not yet cleared for in-ring training or action, and those we've spoken to say that there hasn't been an extensive conversation about what the plans will be for Orton. As of now, before in-ring training resumes, Orton is planning to make a return to the ring."

But Sapp also revealed that any return to the ring for the 43-year-old may be an ill-advised one.

"A lower back fusion isn't typical among pro wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many," he wrote. "Doctors have told Orton that wrestling in the future isn't a good idea, but he still plans on it. He has resumed lifting, and we've told he's 'huge' as a result."

Orton is a competitor who has earned the right to decide when he wants to conclude his career. With that said, when there is enough of a risk that doctors advise against wrestling again, it's something he should consider before putting his long-term health in jeopardy.

Strictly from an on-screen perspective, what Orton's character would be and which role he would fill under a Triple H-led creative team is intriguing. One would assume he won't return to teaming with Matt Riddle, though one would expect that story to be wrapped up.

Is he a heel? Does he stay babyface?

Would Orton challenge Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins for a world title or take on the challenge of dethroning Gunther for an Intercontinental Championship he has not held since 2004?

Whatever the case, the third-generation star's return to the ring would be interesting, to say the least, but it's something that should only happen if he has reasonable expectations of a safe comeback.

Orton has accomplished everything there is to do in the rings of professional wrestling and his legacy is well-established.