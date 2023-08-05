Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will boast a blockbuster lineup and mark the culmination of several storylines featuring top talent across Raw and SmackDown.

In fact, Saturday's show is so stacked that multiple matches are being relegated to Raw and SmackDown instead. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez were both bumped from the card, but what's on tap is still sure to deliver.

A Tribal Combat main event will decide the true Tribal Chief between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso with the former's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship also up for grabs. Although Jey poses a legitimate threat to the title, it remains to be seen if it's enough to dethrone an unstoppable champ of almost three years.

Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor will meet once again with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest looming in the background. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar look to settle their score in the rubber match of their long-running rivalry.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, these are the last-minute picks that matter most.