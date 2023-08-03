Fantasy Football 2023: Players Who Should Be Getting Drafted Earlier

1 of 3

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Russell Wilson entered the 2022 season with high expectations following his move from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, but the year proved to be disastrous for the veteran quarterback and the franchise.

The 34-year-old had arguably the worst season of his career, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games, in addition to rushing for 277 yards and three scores.

Denver ultimately fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett following a 4-11 start to the season and ended up finishing the year with a 5-12 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

Much of Wilson's struggles were blamed on Hackett's inability to effectively lead a team, and the former Seahawk is expected to have a bounce back year under new head coach Sean Payton.

While Wilson certainly isn't the quarterback he once was, he was consistently a solid passer prior the 2022 season, and his past success can give fantasy managers some hope that he'll get back on track this year.

Additionally, Wilson has no shortage of weapons in the Denver offense with solid pass-catchers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr., who was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Furthermore, a healthy Javonte Williams is expected to return and will bring more versatility to a lineup that struggled mightily last season.

Taking Wilson can be viewed as a risk, but he has high upside and the opportunity to return to form this year.