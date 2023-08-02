Report: Big Ten Exploring Further Expansion; Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal Linked

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big Ten dealt a critical blow to the Pac-12 when it poached USC and UCLA. Now it might finish the job by picking over what's left of the conference.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported Wednesday that Big Ten officials have "begun exploratory discussions about expanding membership to 18 or even 20 teams."

Oregon and Washington would be targeted if the conference expanded from 16 to 18 members. Should the net widen, Cal and Stanford could enter the frame.

"The discussions are in the very early stages, sources caution," Wetzel wrote. "No decision, including on whether to expand or stay put at 16 teams, has been made or is considered imminent."

Wetzel added the Big Ten "has been reluctant to move to 20 teams" in part because it doesn't want to be seen as wiping out the Pac-12 entirely. But that horse left the barn when the conference welcomed USC and UCLA.

Expanding to the West Coast also removed any pretense the Big Ten was still a regional conference despite getting Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers during the last big round of realignment.

At this point, snagging Oregon and Washington makes sense. Both programs should have enough brand awareness to where they're adding value to the Big Ten, and their presence would mean USC and UCLA aren't so isolated.

In terms of athletics, Stanford and Cal wouldn't bring nearly as much to a 20-team Big Ten, but they would appease university administrators who pride themselves on the conference's academic reputation.

More than anything, Wetzel's report reaffirmed two things. The superconference era will arrive sooner or later, and the Pac-12 is on life support.

On its own, Colorado's recent defection didn't spell doom for the Pac-12. Keeping its remaining members on board while strategically expanding could put it in a similar position to the Big 12.

For the Big 12, there's no replacing Texas and Oklahoma, but the conference has at least ensured its short-term survival while giving fans what should be a fun product.

The trouble for the Pac-12 is that commissioner George Kliavkoff can't seem to stop the bleeding.

The conference is no closer to securing a long-awaited media rights deal. ESPN's Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported Tuesday that Kliavkoff presented Pac-12 administrators with a plan that would see the conference partner with Apple, but the situation remains in flux.

That lingering uncertainty pushed Colorado into the arms of the Big 12, and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported on July 26 that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah could follow.

With how quickly this realignment cycle has evolved, don't be surprised if Oregon and Washington are in the Big Ten and Kliavkoff is turning out the lights in the Pac-12's offices by the time you're done reading this.