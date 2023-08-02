Report: NFL 'Considering' Rule Change to Implement XFL's Version of Kickoffs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last year, the NFL and XFL struck a deal that saw the latter serve as a "petri dish" of sorts for the former. Now, the NFL might be prepared to see a tangible return from the arrangement.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the league is "considering" whether to adopt the XFL's kickoff rules.

In the XFL, the kicker boots the ball from his own 30-yard line. All of his teammates line up at the opposite 35-yard line, with all but the returner from the kicking team five yards away on the 30.

