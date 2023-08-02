X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: NFL 'Considering' Rule Change to Implement XFL's Version of Kickoffs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 2, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Elevated view of the NFL Shield logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Last year, the NFL and XFL struck a deal that saw the latter serve as a "petri dish" of sorts for the former. Now, the NFL might be prepared to see a tangible return from the arrangement.

    Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the league is "considering" whether to adopt the XFL's kickoff rules.

    In the XFL, the kicker boots the ball from his own 30-yard line. All of his teammates line up at the opposite 35-yard line, with all but the returner from the kicking team five yards away on the 30.

    XFL @XFL2023

    WEEEE LOOOOOVE XFL KICKOOOOOFFS!!!<br><br>UNREAL.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a><br>🖥 <a href="https://t.co/qZVDJBytZi">https://t.co/qZVDJBytZi</a> <a href="https://t.co/kudFLbJCW2">pic.twitter.com/kudFLbJCW2</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Report: NFL 'Considering' Rule Change to Implement XFL's Version of Kickoffs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon