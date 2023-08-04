Young NBA Stars Under 25 Who Already Need a Trade

1 of 5

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

In three seasons, LaMelo Ball has established himself among the NBA's most productive point guards. He is one of only five players averaging at least 19 points, seven assists and 2.5 three-pointers since the 2020-21 campaign.



Over this same stretch, his Charlotte Hornets have sunk further into a playoff drought that dates back to 2016. In Ball's first two seasons, they were steamrolled out of the play-in tournament, losing the two tilts by a combined 56 points.



Despite this lack of team success, Charlotte has largely failed to find other blue-chip prospects to put around Ball. James Bouknight and Kai Jones, both of whom were top-20 picks in 2021, look like possible busts. Mark Williams, the No. 15 pick in 2022, moderately impressed as a rookie but logged fewer than 900 minutes.



The Hornets hope their luck changed in this past draft, where they used the No. 2 pick on swingman Brandon Miller and the No. 27 selection on Nick Smith Jr. It's too early to tell what type of careers they'll have, but there weren't many evaluators who ranked Miller above Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick. And Smith, a decorated high school recruit, fell that far due to both injuries and inefficiency at Arkansas. Neither of these new arrivals are sure things, in other words.



If Ball already has questions about his ability to win big in Buzz City, who could blame him? What have the Hornets done to prove they can construct a quality contender around him? How many of his teammates does he confidently feel will still be at his side three years from now?



His vision, live-ball passing and selflessness are the kinds of things that should be capable of elevating his teammates. Charlotte simply hasn't provided him many to elevate, and he could have a hard time believing the team ever will.

