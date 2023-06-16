Windhorst: Zion Williamson Has 'No Relationship' with Pelicans amid Trade Rumors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Zion Williamson was once expected to be the franchise cornerstone of the New Orleans Pelicans, but now it appears the front office would be open to trading the 2019 No. 1 overall pick this summer.

Amid rumors linking Williamson to a potential exit from the Big Easy, his relationship, or lack thereof, with the Pelicans is reportedly on the rocks.

"There is no relationship between Zion and the organization," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM). "And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand."

The Pelicans selected Williamson first overall in the 2019 draft out of Duke, and injuries derailed his career not long after.

Williamson missed much of his rookie season in 2019-20 due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. He then put together a promising 2020-21 season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 61 games while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from deep en route to his first All-Star selection.

The only drawback to Williamson's second season in the NBA came when he was diagnosed with a fractured thumb, though that appears to have been the least of his problems at this point in his career.

The 22-year-old missed the entire 2021-22 season with a fractured foot and was limited to just 29 games during the 2022-23 campaign due to a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for the postseason.

But while Williamson's name has been floated in trade rumors, the Pelicans likely aren't going to move him this summer, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"I've been told New Orleans is not trading Zion," Givony said on the Lowe Post podcast. "And no interest in trading Brandon Ingram. I would be very surprised if anything ended up happening there at two or three. They were the No. 1 team in the West last year when Zion went down with the injury. If he's healthy, which he rarely is, but when he's healthy, he is easily one of the best players in the NBA."

Williamson is under contract with the Pels through the 2027-28 season. If injuries continue to be an issue, then it's possible New Orleans could look to move on at some point down the line.