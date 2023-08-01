WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Great American BashAugust 1, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Great American Bash
In the aftermath of Great American Bash, the August 1 edition of WWE NXT would feature appearances from new and retaining champions as well as a couple long-awaited matches.
Tiffany Stratton promised to appear after her latest dominant victory as NXT women's champion. Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo would celebrate their long-awaited NXT Tag Team Championships victory.
After much encouragement from Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne would fight again. The Valkyrie hoped to make a statement by putting down her rival. Who would emerge victorious in an important battle?
Dijak hoped to prove himself as the most dangerous man in NXT by challenging Eddy Thorpe. Would he be able to defeat the upstart NXT rookie?
Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid would lead an interrogation of Schism followers to find out who cost them their match last week.
Following up on victories from Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and more, NXT continues to march on, setting up new rivalries and championship matches.
Line-up for WWE NXT
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne.
- Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe.
- Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.
- Schism hold an interrogation.
- Tiffany Stratton appears.
- New tag team champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo appear.
Here is the line-up for the August 1 edition of WWE NXT as currently advertised: