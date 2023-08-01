WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Great American Bash

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

In the aftermath of Great American Bash, the August 1 edition of WWE NXT would feature appearances from new and retaining champions as well as a couple long-awaited matches.



Tiffany Stratton promised to appear after her latest dominant victory as NXT women's champion. Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo would celebrate their long-awaited NXT Tag Team Championships victory.



After much encouragement from Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne would fight again. The Valkyrie hoped to make a statement by putting down her rival. Who would emerge victorious in an important battle?



Dijak hoped to prove himself as the most dangerous man in NXT by challenging Eddy Thorpe. Would he be able to defeat the upstart NXT rookie?



Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid would lead an interrogation of Schism followers to find out who cost them their match last week.



Following up on victories from Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and more, NXT continues to march on, setting up new rivalries and championship matches.

