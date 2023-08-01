Mets Rumors: Tommy Pham Traded to D-Backs for Jeremy Rodriguez Ahead of MLB Deadline

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets continue to sell ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Andy Martino of SNY reported the National League East team traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Diamondbacks sent shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez to the Mets in return for the veteran.

This means Pham will play for yet another team during his career.

He entered the major leagues in 2014 and has suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and Mets. He spent the first four-plus years of his career on the Cardinals but has bounced around of late and didn't last for the entirety of his one-year deal with the Mets.

Pham has appeared in 79 games this season with a .268/.348/.472 slash line, 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He has been a solid but unspectacular player for much of his career and has three seasons with more than 20 home runs.

The 35-year-old joins a Diamondbacks team looking to make a postseason push.

Arizona is 57-50 and in third place in the National League West. While it is 3.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, it is tied for the final wild-card spot with the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers in a crowded race.

As for the Mets, they were expected to be part of that postseason race entering the season. Instead, they are 50-55 and in fourth place in the National League East.

They became sellers ahead of the deadline and moved Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pham is another move that could help down the line thanks to prospects but won't pay much dividends in 2023.

Rodriguez is just 17 years old and has a .250/.368/.751 slash line, two home runs, 18 RBI and 12 stolen bases at the minor league level this season.