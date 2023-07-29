Max Scherzer Trade Rumors: Mets, Rangers Agree to Terms; SP Waives No-Trade Clause

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Max Scherzer could potentially be on the move soon as the New York Mets and Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed on a trade, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The two sides were also waiting on Scherzer to waive his no-trade clause, but Andy Martino of SNY reported the pitcher intends to agree to the move.

Scherzer has a $43.3 million salary for 2023 with a $43.3 million player option for 2024, per Spotrac.

It's not a done deal, however, as Martino notes there are still financials to be worked out.

It was first believed that sending the 39-year-old to Texas would be a bit of a tough sell for the star pitcher—with New York being a good place for his family situation—Scherzer has apparently agreed to the deal.

However, there are still a number of things that need to figured out on the financial side of things before the deal can be completed, everything player related seems to be good to go.

Scherzer's inclusion in serious trade talks comes as a bit of surprise considering that Martino reported Friday that between Verlander and Scherzer the latter was less likely to be moved as teams that had been scouting him were "less than impressed with the quality of his stuff."

Now, he looks well on his way to pitching for one of the top contenders in the American League as the Rangers sit atop a loaded AL West division and have the fourth-best record in all of baseball.

This wouldn't be the first time the Rangers nab one of New York's best pitchers, having signed Jacob DeGrom to a mega contract this past offseason. But with the 35-year-old superstar undergoing Tommy John surgery, Scherzer would fill an immediate need in that rotation and raise Texas' ceiling going into the home stretch of the season.

Scherzer certainly hasn't had a great second season in the Big Apple but is still a major boost for any squad gearing up for a postseason run. He's gone 9-4 in 19 games with a 4.01 ERA, the highest mark of his career since 2011.

As if the David Robertson deal didn't do it, potentially trading Scherzer symbolizes that the Mets are wide open for business with not much off the table after a difficult first half of the season.

Coming off a 101-win season, New York is fourth in the NL East, 17 games back of the Atlanta Braves and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card slot.