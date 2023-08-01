Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby Got 'Chippy' at Practice; Crosby Had to Run Lap

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boys will be boys.

Especially during the dog days of NFL training camps, when the hot weather and long days lead to plenty of heated exchanges and fights.

Such was the case for the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and star defensive end Maxx Crosby got into it:

Rule No. 1 of training camp: Thou shalt not hit the quarterback. Respect the red jersey. Rule No. 2, apparently: Thou shalt not even get chippy with the quarterback.

There was a bit of foreshadowing that these two might eventually get chippy when Crosby told reporters last week about Jimmy G's talkative disposition:

It sounds as though maybe Crosby enjoyed Garoppolo's chirpy tendencies a bit less on Tuesday. His reward was a lap.