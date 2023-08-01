X

    Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby Got 'Chippy' at Practice; Crosby Had to Run Lap

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2023

    HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 26: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders stretch during the first practice of the team's training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 26, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Boys will be boys.

    Especially during the dog days of NFL training camps, when the hot weather and long days lead to plenty of heated exchanges and fights.

    Such was the case for the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and star defensive end Maxx Crosby got into it:

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    (The laps thing isn't new; they started it last year as punishment for when guys mess up) <a href="https://t.co/UqwjHwMpTB">https://t.co/UqwjHwMpTB</a>

    Rule No. 1 of training camp: Thou shalt not hit the quarterback. Respect the red jersey. Rule No. 2, apparently: Thou shalt not even get chippy with the quarterback.

    There was a bit of foreshadowing that these two might eventually get chippy when Crosby told reporters last week about Jimmy G's talkative disposition:

    Vic Tafur @VicTafur

    Crosby said Garoppolo talks a lot of shit during workouts and practice. <br>"He's a dog and I love it. And I am not just saying that because he's my QB." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    It sounds as though maybe Crosby enjoyed Garoppolo's chirpy tendencies a bit less on Tuesday. His reward was a lap.

