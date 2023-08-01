Max Scherzer: Mets GM Eppler Told Me Pete Alonso Among Players Who Could Be Traded

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets' fire sale continued on Tuesday after they traded starting pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, capping a stretch in which the struggling fourth-place team dealt starter Max Scherzer, reliever David Robertson and outfielder Mark Canha.

According to Scherzer's re-telling of a conversation with Mets general manager Billy Eppler, the team was open to dealing slugger Pete Alonso too.

Scherzer spoke with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on the matter.

"Eppler, according to Scherzer, went on to say the Mets were open to trading not only players who would become free agents after 2023 but also after '24," Rosenthal wrote.

"That group included three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander (who was traded to the Astros on Tuesday), three-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, left-hander José Quintana and lefty reliever Brooks Raley."

The Mets entered this year with great expectations after a 101-win season, but they have waved the white flag amid a lost season that sees the team six games behind the last spot in the National League wild-card race.

