5-Star Edge Rusher Dylan Stewart Commits to South Carolina over Ohio State

Photo credit: Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

The rich don't always get richer in college football.

South Carolina landed a major recruiting victory over powerhouses Ohio State and Georgia on Tuesday with the commitment of edge-rusher Dylan Stewart:

"What led me to commit to them is the family vibe and they really care about you," Stewart told Hayes Fawcett of On3. "Two, it's the SEC. Three, I know I'm going to get developed because my coaches have done it at all levels and know what it takes. I click with the guys committed in the 2024 class and I'm very comfortable there. It's like a second home to me."

Stewart checks in at 6'5" and 235 pounds and is a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player, No. 2 edge-rusher and No. 1 player from Washington, D.C., in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports provided a scouting report, noting the prospect's burst at the snap is "elite," which allows him to get into the backfield to pressure the quarterback and disrupt rushing plays.

He can also drop into coverage if needed and play as either an edge-rusher or a linebacker in space, underscoring his versatility.

South Carolina's gain is Ohio State's loss in particular, as Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors noted Stewart was one of the Buckeyes' "top priorities" in a defensive recruiting class that "has been a mixed bag" with a handful of high-profile additions and misses.

Ohio State still has the No. 2 overall class, per 247Sports, while South Carolina is in the top 20 at No. 16.

Competing in the SEC is a daunting task, so landing top-notch recruits like this is the best way for the Gamecocks to compete in the coming years. The 2023 campaign will be head coach Shane Beamer's third at the helm, and he will look to continue the improvement he showed by jumping from 7-6 in his first season to 8-5 in his second.

South Carolina was coming off two straight losing seasons before he arrived.