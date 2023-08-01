MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals' Dylan Carlson Unlikely to Be Moved amid Yankees Links

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It appears that St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson will be staying put ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the team is unlikely to move the 24-year-old, with an exception being for a package containing a young, MLB-ready starting pitcher.

The news comes after Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the New York Yankees were targeting the outfielder.

The switch-hitter is hitting .230 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 69 games in 2023.

Carlson's career production has not matched his pedigree as a 2016 first-round pick. He has been a .245/.324/.397 hitter since being called up in 2020 but was once a Baseball America top-10 overall prospect and was considered a major piece in the team's quest to land Juan Soto ahead of last season's deadline.

He is still just 24 and carries some value, but it appears the Cardinals want to maximize that value and teams may not be willing to give up what they seek.

St. Louis has been a seller this deadline, a rare occurrence in franchise history, and has already dealt Jordan Montgomery and Jordan Hicks.

The Yankees sit in last place in the AL East, which is where St. Louis sits in the NL Central, but the two teams' situations differ greatly. The Cardinals are 47-60 and in fifth place, but the Yankees are 55-51 and sit in striking distance of the final wild-card spot at 3.5 games back.

Hitting has been the issue for New York in 2023, as the team sits at 29th in MLB in batting average. Adding a potent bat at the deadline will be crucial for a playoff push, and a short right field porch at Yankee Stadium could be just what Carlson needs to revitalize his career.

While it could be a great move on the Yankees' end, the young, MLB-ready pitcher the Cardinals seek may not be available. Clarke Schmidt could be the best option the Yankees have to offer, with Jhony Britto and Will Warren being potential candidates as well, but it is unclear if they match up to the type of player St. Louis is looking for.

The trade deadline will pass at 6:00 p.m ET.

