    Josh Hader Trade Rumors: Teams Believe Padres Closer Is 'Almost Surely Staying'

    Francisco RosaAugust 1, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 30: Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres stands on the mound during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on July 30, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    Despite being included in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, it seems like San Diego Padres' closer Josh Hader may be staying put, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

    Heyman reported that teams that have looked into acquiring Hader have gotten the impression that the 29-year-old All-Star will remain in San Diego as the Padres' asking price has been very high.

    The organization has not spoken on their plans with Hader.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

