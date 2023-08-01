Josh Hader Trade Rumors: Teams Believe Padres Closer Is 'Almost Surely Staying'

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Despite being included in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, it seems like San Diego Padres' closer Josh Hader may be staying put, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported that teams that have looked into acquiring Hader have gotten the impression that the 29-year-old All-Star will remain in San Diego as the Padres' asking price has been very high.

The organization has not spoken on their plans with Hader.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.