KJ Hamler Taking 'Break' from NFL Due to Mild Heart Irritation; Broncos Waive WR

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler revealed on Instagram that he was diagnosed with pericarditis, which is mild heart irritation.

"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season!" he wrote. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with."

The Broncos waived Hamler with a non-football illness designation on Monday as a result.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the move is viewed as "procedural."

"The transaction is procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back," Garafolo explained. "Hamler's condition isn't overly serious and he's expected to miss weeks, not months."

The wide receiver position is now quite the question mark for the Broncos after Monday's training camp practice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the belief is Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Patrick missed the entire 2022 season as well because of a torn ACL he suffered in training camp, meaning he will miss yet another chance to catch passes from Russell Wilson.

As for Hamler, he has dealt with a number of health concerns since the Broncos selected him out of Penn State with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He was limited to 13 games as a rookie because of a hamstring injury and concussion, appeared in just three games in his second season because of a torn ACL, and played seven games last season because of a hamstring issue.

What's more, he underwent surgery this offseason for a partially torn pectoral muscle.

In all, Hamler has played just 23 games in his NFL career and is yet to finish a season with more than 381 receiving yards. He was a speedy playmaker at Penn State and figured to be an important part of Denver's aerial attack, but the injuries have prevented him from living up to expectations.

Given the setbacks for Patrick and now Hamler, there will be even more pressure on Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy at the wide receiver position in 2023.