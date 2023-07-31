MLB Trade Rumors: Mariners Willing to Listen on Ty France, Teoscar Hernández

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

At 54-51, the Seattle Mariners are just 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros for the final AL Wild Card berth.

But it sounds as though they may be sellers ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that the Mariners "have informed teams that closer Paul Sewald, outfielder Teoscar Hernández and first baseman Ty France are available in trades."

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network added more details on Monday:

