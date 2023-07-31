X

NFL

    Bills GM: Von Miller Playing Week 1 vs. Jets 'Definitely a Possibility' After Injury

    Francisco RosaJuly 31, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills may be getting some defensive reinforcements for the 2023 season sooner than expected.

    General manager Brandon Beane told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that star pass rusher Von Miller is progressing well with his recovery from a torn ACL injury that he suffered midway through last season and that playing Week 1 versus the New York Jets is "definitely a possibility" (2:00 mark).

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    From Inside Training Camp: A chat with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> GM Brandon Beane on Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin and more. <a href="https://t.co/qgTbGwhMH1">pic.twitter.com/qgTbGwhMH1</a>

    The seven-time All-Pro is currently on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp.

    The Bills still plan on bringing Miller along slowly so that they can be sure that he'll be back to his best as they make another attempt to get over the hump in a loaded AFC filled with elite quarterback play.

    Beane said that the organization is "not quite ready" to declare Miller ready for the early-season return.

    There were high expectations when Miller signed with Buffalo ahead of last year, fresh off his second Super Bowl title with the Los Angels Rams. And while he had a really strong start to his stint in Western New York, a knee injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving ended what was a promising season.

    Miller, 34, was looking in prime form ahead of the injury, racking up eight sacks in 11 games to go along with 21 tackles and a forced fumble. He was the pass rushing force that the Bills had been missing in recent years.

    Without their superstar edge rusher, the Bills finished middle of the pack when it came to getting to the quarterback, ending the year with just 40 sacks as a team. It was that lack of a pass rush that cost them against the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow and their injury-riddled offensive line in the divisional round of the playoffs.

    Miller's return, whenever it eventually comes, will be a welcome sight to Buffalo fans everywhere.