NFL Insider Doubts Jets' Aaron Rodgers Can Maintain Play for 17-Game Season at Age 39

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hasn't shown many signs of slowing down as he nears the age of 40 and attempts to win a Super Bowl with the New York Jets.

But in The Athletic's 2023 Quarterback Tiers, one voter—comprised of anonymous coaches and executives around the NFL—believes the beginning of the end is nigh for Rodgers.

"Father Time is undefeated," the voter said. "[Tom] Brady always won by his arm and never had to use his feet. Aaron used his feet more in the past, and I think that part of his game has left him. He's accurate, but I don't think he can do it for a 17-game season. He has to have other dimensions to help him take it to that winning level every time."

That voter had Rodgers in Tier 2, though the overall consensus of the 50 league insiders who voted was to have him in Tier 1 alongside Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Rodgers ranked fourth in that list.

"Brady goes to Tampa, he has more talent around him, he hosts the receivers at his house for throwing sessions, he has a great year," one voter with time in the NFC North told The Athletic. "Rodgers goes to the Jets, he has more talent around him, he is clearly more motivated, he was at OTAs, he has been part of the offseason program. It's the same."

That, at least, is what the Jets are banking on.

But Rodgers wasn't at his best in 2022. An avulsion fracture in his right thumb hampered him for much of the season and was later joined by a rib injury in late November. In total the 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 64.6 percent of his passes.

For most quarterbacks that would be a solid year. For Rodgers, it represented his fewest yards since he played just seven games in 2017, his fewest touchdowns and worst completion percentage since 2019 and his most interceptions since all the way back in 2008.

It didn't help that Rodgers didn't have many established weapons in the passing game. His collection of talent in New York, however, is far more dynamic, with reigning Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson alongside Rodgers' longtime teammate Allen Lazard, speedster Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis.

Add in talented young running back Breece Hall and the potential addition of four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, and New York could be loaded in 2023. If Rodgers continues to play at a high level, the sky appears to be the limit for these Jets.

But at least according to one NFL insider, it's a big "if."