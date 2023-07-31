Report: Colts' Zack Moss Suffers Broken Arm Injury Amid Jonathan Taylor Trade Request

Report: Colts' Zack Moss Suffers Broken Arm Injury Amid Jonathan Taylor Trade RequestJuly 31, 2023
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm Monday at practice, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Garafolo reported Moss is expected to be out around six weeks.
The timing of the injury couldn't be much worse for the Colts. Not only do they start the regular season Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they're also engaged in a standoff with Jonathan Taylor.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday the 2021 All-Pro has requested a trade. Team owner Jim Irsay made it clear Indianapolis won't acquiesce to his wishes:
Text from <a href="https://twitter.com/Colts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Colts</a> owner <a href="https://twitter.com/JimIrsay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimIrsay</a> on Jonathan Taylor's trade request (as reported by <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a>): "We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!"
Taylor is in the last year of his rookie contract and watching the running back market get squeezed further and further. He's clearly incentivized to get as much money as he can as soon as possible, whether it's by the Colts or another franchise.
However, Irsay was pretty emphatic about the organization's stance.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> owner Jim Irsay: "If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one's gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn't matter who comes and who goes, and it's a privilege to be a part of it."
Indianapolis is probably even less inclined to trade Taylor with Moss out injured, though Moss' absence could be a double-edged sword.
Taylor becomes even more important to the offense at a time when he seemed to have little leverage in his impasse with the Colts.
The 24-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list for now, but a full holdout is both very costly and somewhat self-defeating. Sooner or later he's bound to suit up.
RB Jonathan Taylor needs to tread lightly with a potential holdout. Not only will he be fined $40,000 per day missed by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>, but he also risks losing an accrued season for 2023, which would render him a restricted free agent next March, instead of an unrestricted player.
But having Taylor feeling disgruntled and alienated isn't ideal for Indianapolis when his replacement appears likely to miss at least some portion of the upcoming year.
Moss ran for 365 yards and one touchdown in eight games with the team in 2022. Before the elbow injury, fans might have been able to talk themselves into the idea of him being a serviceable enough solution in the backfield.
Without Moss, the Colts are reduced to leaning on a number of unproven alternatives to be the No. 1 running back.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> running back room:<br><br>- Jonathan Taylor in PUP ongoing contract issues<br>- Zack Moss broke his arm today out 6 weeks<br>- Deon Jackson 2021 UDFA, only 68 carries <br>- Zavier Scott 2023 UDFA college RB/WR<br>- Evan Hull 2023 5th round pick <br>- Jake Funk 2021 UDFA, only 2 carries
Nobody assumes Taylor will imminently become the NFL's highest-paid running back in the wake of Moss' injury.
But the relative interchangeability of even elite ball-carriers is typically cited to explain why teams are reluctant to pay top dollar at the position. That's a luxury the Colts can no longer enjoy, and Taylor's agent will be all too happy to remind them of that.