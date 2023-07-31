Devyn Reiley Dies at 30 in Plane Crash; Daughter of Super Bowl Champion Bruce Collie

Otto Greule Jr

Devyn Reiley, the daughter of former NFL player Bruce Collie, died Saturday in a plane crash in Wisconsin, per Richard Pollina of the New York Post.

She was 30 years old.

Reiley and co-pilot Zach Colliemoreno died in an accident at an airshow, per Pollina. They were flying a World War II-era T-6 Texan, and the plane crashed into Lake Winnebago after reaching approximately 3,900 feet in the air.

Mark Peterson and Thomas Volz also died in a separate crash near the airshow that day when an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter collided with a RotorWay162F helicopter, according to Pollina.

Pollina noted Reiley was the oldest of Collie's 13 children and became a certified private pilot in 2017. She also co-founded the Texas Warbird Museum with her husband, Hunter, and her family.

The museum was founded in an effort to preserve retired World War II-era military aircraft.

Collie played seven seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco selected him out of Texas-Arlington with a fifth-round pick in the 1985 NFL draft, and he played his first five years in the league with the team.

The offensive lineman won back-to-back Super Bowls with San Francisco during the 1988 and 1989 seasons before playing the following two years with the Eagles.